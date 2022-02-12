ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Prodanov, Fisher set Missouri indoor records at Tyson Invitational

By Missourian Staff
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 2 days ago

Missouri track and field opened the second day of competition at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, breaking program records.

Juniors Martin Prodanov and Arianna Fisher punched their names at the top of their respective events in program history as the Tigers hit 23 new personal records Saturday.

Prodanov outkicked his opponents in the last 100 meters of the men’s mile, finishing first in the event with a PR of 3 minutes, 58.72 seconds. The junior now ranks first in MU indoor history for the men’s mile as the first Tiger to ever break 4:00.

“It’s been a long time coming for (Prodanov), and I couldn’t be more proud of him,” assistant coach Stephen Smith said. “He trusts the process and puts the work in every day. We’ve got two weeks to get fine-tuned and ready to roll down in College Station.”

Fisher broke her previous indoor school record for the second straight meet with a PR of 44 feet, 7 inches in the women’s triple jump, finishing third in the event. The jump ranks her fifth in the NCAA.

On the men’s side, junior Georgi Nachev took second with a leap of 53-3½ after finishing in first place at Missouri’s last meet at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

In the women’s high jump, freshman Claudina Diaz took first with a PR of 5-11½, tying her for third in school history. Diaz now ranks No. 13 in the NCAA for the indoor season.

Junior Reilly Revord took second in the women’s mile, setting a new PR with a time of 4:53.07.

The women’s 4x400 team — sophomore Rondajai Washington, graduate student Savannah Nevels, freshman Mya Drayton and sophomore Kelsey Schweizer — also broke into the program’s top 10, moving to seventh with a time of 3:45.54.

The Tigers are scheduled to return to the track next Saturday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston Salem, North Carolina, but their plans are up for changing. This will be Missouri’s final meet before the SEC Indoor Championship.

