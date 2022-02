For obvious reasons, we are under the impression that American democracy is failing. This is not precisely true. American democracy is working exactly as designed. What is failing is our centralized system of top-down governance over a large and diverse territory. American-style democracy is humming along just fine; it’s our country that is cracking apart. In the process it is revealing quite a lot that we’ve never had to openly face about our country. When the cracks are gaping this wide you can see right down to the rot at the bottom of the mire. And one of the first things you can see in that muck is that American democracy has almost nothing to do with actual democracy — not even an aspiration of democratic governance.

14 DAYS AGO