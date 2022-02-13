ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Community organization shares resources for networking

By Rodricka Taylor
 1 day ago

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) – A community organization came together for a common cause. They want to let people know about the resources are available for families.

The United States Representative Marcus Bryant was a keynote speaker. “This year, what we decided to do in bringing these resources together is to compound them in what we call resource catalogs, and we can make it available to every agent that was here and even those aboard,” said Reverend Wilfred Johnson, program director, A New Chapter P.U.S.H.

The 7th annual partnering for change and networking convention was held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in New Iberia. It’s a community organization established in 2017 called ‘A New Chapter Push’ — brings awareness of resources to the community.

“Our motto is to supply the needs that are out there, and how do we do that? We do that by partnering. Not creating the wheel or recreating the wheel, but to get behind those wheels that are already rolling,” said Rev. Johnson. He says he hoped the public turnout would’ve been better, but these resources are available whenever needed. “The agencies we had were about maybe 20, 25 agencies that were here. So we use this opportunity to network among each other,” he added.

“Networking is really everything, especially nowadays. Collaboration is currency; really, that’s how it works,” said Zack Mitchell Jr., a financial coach speaker. Zack Mitchell Jr. is a financial coach. He says coming to the convention allowed him to help 30 to 40 people. “Really just sharing the news about financial literacy and how very basic financial concepts can really impact families is what we did today,” said Mitchell Jr.

“People responded because it’s not taught in school, it’s something that everyone wants to know, and we have the opportunity to share that with them.” The event also helped many to form new relationships. “It was actually awesome to have so many businesses with like-minded people in the same building is truly a blessing,” said Sharika Polidore, Unvoiced Antibullying Campaign.

“I learned so much being that I’m a first-time nonprofit organization founder there was so much that I learned today, and I realize that is not just about the networking; it’s about collaborating because collaborating means relationships,” Polidore added.

“We got over 40 different applicants and 40 different inspections to go do to complete the application,” said Patrick Dorsey, Disaster Recovery Group. Revered Johnson says they want to let the community know they can help. “What we do basically is that wherever there is a need, we want to be there,” said Rev. Johnson. They will be doing some resources fairs along with the Acadian workforce solution.

