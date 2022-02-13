ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

John Wade: Is GOP more cult than political party?

Sun-Journal
 1 day ago

I wonder, does the Republican National Committee’s censure of their members show the GOP is a cult? Who could have guessed?. The definition of a cult, according to Wikipedia, a cult is: “a social group that is defined by its unusual . . . philosophical beliefs, or its common interest in...

www.sunjournal.com

milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Dems replace GOP as the party of repression

For most of the last 70 years in the United States, ever since the Red Scare of the 1950s, the Republican Party has been the party of repression — more intolerant of political dissent, more inclined to censor and more eager to use government to ruin livelihoods. Of course,...
U.S. POLITICS
FiveThirtyEight

Politics Podcast: Are There More Republicans Than Democrats In America?

Decades of polling have suggested that, in general, more Americans sympathize with the Democratic Party than with the Republican Party. This advantage has been so durable that it’s become conventional wisdom in American politics. But a recent Gallup poll shows Republicans taking the lead over Democrats, 47 percent to 42 percent, in terms of how Americans identify. The poll has been the subject of plenty of commentary, and in this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses whether those takeaways and underlying data are a “good or bad use of polling.”
ELECTIONS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: GOP is a cult? But Biden’s border policies are ignored

Regarding the editorial “Republicans censure two true conservatives — and confirm their party is a cult” (Feb. 6): The Editorial Board now calls the Republican Party a cult. That’s almost as good as Hillary Clinton calling us a “basket of deplorables.”. I believe the board...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
Lewiston, ME
Lewiston, ME
Government
State
Maine State
City
Wade, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
City
Liberty, ME
Lewiston, ME
Society
houstonpublicmedia.org

Party Politics: Bully Pulpit

This week on Party Politics, Co-hosts Brandon Rottinghaus and Jeronimo Cortina discuss the RNC’s censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinsinger, the sparring match between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Henry Cuellar, and Texas GOP candidate Shelley Luther’s latest hateful remark, among other stories. NATIONAL TOPICS. Time to lift...
POLITICS
quillette.com

To Fight Wokeness, the GOP Should Embrace Immigrant Voters

The rise of ultra-progressive ideologies and the decline in patriotic sentiment are two broad cultural trends that worry American conservatives. Some may be tempted to imagine that these two phenomena are connected to immigration and the resulting ethnic and racial diversity—especially since opposition to immigration is common among conservatives for security, economic, and cultural reasons. Contrary to conservative worries, however, immigration and diversity can actually reduce the impact of wokeness while boosting American patriotism.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Enumclaw Courier Herald

98022’s political makeup more diverse than letter writer suggests

I read Jon Buss’ letter, directed to the paper and Richard Elfers (“Elfers — stop writing about Trump”, published Feb. 2), with amusement. Mr Buss used his 500 words to excoriate Mr. Elfers, who is both a teacher and a published author, for his recurring column in this paper. For this publication, Mr. Elfers often opines about the current state of politics, to which Mr. Buss takes umbrage.
ENUMCLAW, WA
The Guardian

Why are US rightwingers so opposed to a Black woman supreme court nominee?

When Joe Biden publicly pledged to nominate a Black woman to the US supreme court, conservative politicians, activists, and intellectuals certainly didn’t try to hide their disdain. The announcement was “offensive,” Texas Senator Ted Cruz argued, proof that the President didn’t care about 94% of Americans (everyone who is not a Black woman); and even though it’s unclear who the candidate will be, Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker already knows he won’t support this affirmative action “beneficiary.” Tucker Carlson railed against Biden’s “casual racism,” and the conservative legal establishment also vowed to fight against this “lesser Black woman,” as Ilya Shapiro, the vice president of the Cato Institute, put it. Legal scholar Jonathan Turley, finally, bemoaned “exclusionary criteria of race and sex” – which apparently is a problem only if and when they result in the selection of someone who is *not* a white man. Let’s remember: 115 people have been appointed to the court in its 232-year existence – seven have not been white men. Seven.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

From SCOTUS to "critical race theory": There's no law or fact the GOP feels bound to respect now

Two stories straight out of Alabama this week really encapsulate how the panic over "critical race theory," the war on schools and the war on democracy itself are all a piece of a singular racist right wing movement. Last week, AL.com reported that school officials across the state say parents are freaking out over the very existence of Black History Month, accusing schools of promoting "critical race theory" by mentioning it or honoring it in any way. And on Monday, the Supreme Court declined to enforce the 1965 Voting Rights Act in response to a plainly racist gerrymander in Alabama, on the grounds that doing so would interfere with the state's control of their elections systems. Yes, even though federal oversight of state election systems is literally what the Voting Rights Act was designed to do.
U.S. POLITICS
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: Political parties need to work together

In a Jan. 15 letter to editor, "No Room For Righteousness in Discourse,” the writer states:. "A political and social environment devoid of open-mindedness and of healthy debate, and where dissenting views are crushed and silenced, is the real threat to our democracy." In 2019-20, almost 400 bills were...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Push for more party politics in Legislature gets push-back

A move some see as the beginning of the end for Nebraska’s non-partisan Legislature is running into a slew of opposition. State Sen. Julie Slama, a Republican, wants to change the state constitution and identify candidates for the Legislature by political party; in other words the ballot would note if a candidate is a Republican or Democrat.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa political parties prepare for low-key caucuses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Just as they do every two years, Iowa Democrats and Republicans will hold precinct caucuses next week. “They’ll be exactly same as in a presidential election year with one big difference — no presidential straw poll,” said Linn County GOP Chairman Justin Wasson.
IOWA STATE
Lima News

Letter: Cartoon insulted qualified candidates

I understand it’s been said the goal of the Opinion page is to spur debate and conversation. It certainly did that. This cartoon on Wednesday was cynical and racist, full stop! It may be comical to some but insulting to me as a Black female. What a way to celebrate Black History Month.
LIMA, OH

