LA Rams tackle and Linganore alum, Rob Havenstein is back in the Super Bowl

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – In his first Super Bowl back during the 2018 season, Los Angeles Rams tackle, Rob Havenstein left home with a sour taste in his mouth from a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots. This Sunday, February 13th, Rob will have a chance for redemption. Almost similar to how he and his classmates won the 2009 3A State title for the Linganore Lancers

“Great memories with just a bunch of good guys.” said Rob in a video call with WDVM. “And a lot of friends that I still carry to this day. It was a special team, kind of the same way we are now with the Rams.”

And just like his last journey towards redemption, Rob has been laser-focused on the task at hand, rather than how he got there.

“For me at least a little bit, it almost takes away the path still ahead of you. I can answer that a little more fully in about a week’s time.”, Rob said.

Before football came into frame, Rob’s childhood growing up was spent with his brother, Jeff, trying to get a win over their father in pickup basketball.

“Once we got bigger we started beating him a little bit and he sat out.” said Jeff, “And then it became me versus rob versus our sister. We were out there every weekend, everything was a competition. It really kind of translates to what you see now and obviously what happened later.”

Jeff Havenstein would focus on basketball as both the brothers got older. He would go on to play Division I basketball at Longwood University. Rob’s sister, Holly, would also enjoy success at the high school level, moving on to play Division I basketball at Colgate University from 2008-12.

Rob did not start playing football until the 9th grade, but Head Coach Rick Conner said his athleticism through basketball, and lacrosse in his youth helped him adjust to football better.

Even more so, Rob’s desire to win stuck out more than his 6’8″ frame.

“I remember our junior year- their junior year. They went to the state championship game and lost.” said Conner, “And that next Monday, and there was about thirty guys from that team – those senior class of ’09 in that weight room – they had a mission then.”

That mission has changed, but it’s been shaped by the same core tenants that Rob learned during his time with the Lancers.

“He embodies the legacy that Coach [Rick] Conner instilled in all of us.” said Shannon Breen, Founder of Hawg Performance. “To work hard, to never quit, and that determination and that grit, its transferred through his whole high school career, college career, and the pros.”

“When I do get a chance to go back, it’s always warm welcomes.” said Rob, speaking about his home in Maryland. “Its always really good to see people out, doing really well. The area has grown considerably since I left, it’s almost unrecognizable at times, but you still got the bare bones of the really good people around Maryland. And it’s something I couldn’t be more thankful for.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.