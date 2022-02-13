ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Heavy police presence closes section off Granby Street in downtown Norfolk

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0rQ0_0eD5JhNY00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk have blocked off a section of Granby Street.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to dispatch, an ‘incident’ occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Granby Street and E. City Hall Avenue.

It was not made immediately clear what the incident was or if anyone was injured.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Hall#Wavy News#Google Play
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law takes effect starting Feb. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – It’s that time of year again. Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law is about to begin. Starting Feb. 15 and lasting through April 30 each year, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) says that any outdoor burning is prohibited until after 4 p.m. “The 4 p.m. burning law bans open-air burning prior […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy