Heavy police presence closes section off Granby Street in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk have blocked off a section of Granby Street.
According to dispatch, an ‘incident’ occurred around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of Granby Street and E. City Hall Avenue.
It was not made immediately clear what the incident was or if anyone was injured.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more.
