Missouri has 5 in double figures, beats Ole Miss 74-68

The Ole Miss men's basketball team looks to snap a current two-game losing skid and get a much needed win on the road at Missouri. In their previous action, the Rebels put together a potent offensive performance, highlighted by the 33 points from senior guard Jarkel Joiner. However, it was not enough to counter another hot shooting performance on the other side from Alabama as Ole Miss dropped the contest 97-83 inside the SJB Pavilion this past Tuesday. Tonight, there's an opportunity to rebound against the Missouri Tigers, who have dropped four of their last five contests, most recently a 64-55 defeat at home against Arkansas. Both teams are looking to climb out of the bottom of the SEC standings and win their fourth game in Southeastern Conference play.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO