Missouri has 5 in double figures, beats Ole Miss 74-68

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III each scored 14 points and Missouri beat Mississippi 74-68 on Saturday night. Missouri (10-14, 4-7 Southeastern Conference) has won two of its last three games. Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9) has lost three straight since it upset then-No. 25 LSU 76-72 on...

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wholehogsports.com

Analyzing Arkansas' 68-67 loss at Alabama

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman had frustration written all over him when sat down for his Zoom press conference Saturday after the Razorbacks’ 68-67 loss at Alabama. His group came within one stop and one defensive rebound of pushing its winning streak to 10 games, but there was plenty to be irritated by in the narrow loss. Arkansas, which dropped to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the SEC, came up on the wrong side on the scoreboard for the first time since Jan. 8.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox8live.com

LSU holds off Mississippi State 69-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (18-7, 6-6 SEC) got their second win of the week as they took down Mississippi State (14-10, 5-6 SEC) 69-65 on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The starting five that the Tigers rolled out against Mississippi Stat that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

How LSU basketball thinks it can be a top 10 team after beating Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball had the answer when tested at home, and it left the Tigers feeling awfully good about themselves. LSU beat Mississippi State 69-65 on Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (18-7, 6-6 SEC) won for the second straight time following a three-game losing streak that dropped the Tigers out of the USA TODAY...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kion546.com

No. 25 Xavier snaps 2-game skid, beats No. 24 UConn 74-68

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had 22 points and nine rebounds, and No. 25 Xavier snapped a two-game losing streak with a 74-68 victory over No. 24 Connecticut. Zach Freemantle scored all 12 of his points in the second half and Nate Johnson added 12 points for Xavier. R.J. Cole scored 22 points to lead UConn. Tyrese Martin added 18 points for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo scored 11 points in 25 minutes for UConn due to foul trouble.
CINCINNATI, OH
rockmnation.com

Study Hall: Mizzou 74, Ole Miss 68

I’m really not sure what direction to go here. If I’d have said before the game that Mizzou was going to shoot well from outside, helping them to win relatively comfortably by 6 points... we would all probably take that result, right? After all this season wins have been scarce, so a win is better than the alternative. But leaving out the context and flow of the game certainly changes how we feel about things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Miami Herald

How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Missouri

Ole Miss basketball is looking to rebound from a loss to Alabama when it travels to Missouri on Saturday night. The Rebels are 12-12 overall and 3-8 in SEC play, and although the Rebels' Jarkel Joiner led both Ole Miss and the Crimson Tide in scoring with 33 points on Wednesday, Alabama shot over 63 percent from beyond the arc, making 14-of-22 threes in the win. Jaden Shackelford led the way for the Tide with 30 points, going 8-of-13 from three.
COLUMBIA, MO
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss Battles Back But Falls Short in 74-68 Loss at Missouri

Ole Miss entered Saturday night’s contest against Missouri with the opportunity to accomplish a couple of key things. First, the Rebels could avenge their loss at home against the Tigers in a game where Missouri was absolutely scorching on offense, making a blistering 62% of their shots. Secondly, Ole Miss could gain some momentum as it kicked off a stretch of three straight Q3 games (Mizzou, South Carolina, and Georgia).
COLUMBIA, MO
westcentralsbest.com

Ole Miss comeback effort comes up short at Missouri

Ole Miss (12-13, 3-9 SEC) fell at Missouri (10-14, 4-7) Saturday night 74-68, extending its losing streak to three games. The Rebels trailed by 11 at halftime and did not score their first point in the second half for more than three minutes. With the loss, the Rebels fell under .500 for the first time this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to watch Ole Miss and Missouri square off in men's hoops tonight

The Ole Miss men's basketball team looks to snap a current two-game losing skid and get a much needed win on the road at Missouri. In their previous action, the Rebels put together a potent offensive performance, highlighted by the 33 points from senior guard Jarkel Joiner. However, it was not enough to counter another hot shooting performance on the other side from Alabama as Ole Miss dropped the contest 97-83 inside the SJB Pavilion this past Tuesday. Tonight, there's an opportunity to rebound against the Missouri Tigers, who have dropped four of their last five contests, most recently a 64-55 defeat at home against Arkansas. Both teams are looking to climb out of the bottom of the SEC standings and win their fourth game in Southeastern Conference play.
COLUMBIA, MO
wbrc.com

Alabama ends Arkansas’ nine-game winning streak 68-67

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Noah Gurley scored Alabama’s final four points including the winning bucket with 27 seconds left and the Crimson Tide beat Arkansas 68-67 to end the Razorbacks’ nine-game winning streak. JD Davison scored eight of his 11 points in the second half to lead Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
stlouisnews.net

Missouri extends Ole Miss' misery with 21-2 run

Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III each scored 14 points to lead host Missouri to a 74-68 victory over Ole Miss in a Southeastern Conference game on Saturday in Columbia, Mo. Kobe Brown had 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go with six rebounds and a game-high five assists for the Tigers (10-14, 4-7 SEC). Missouri used a 21-2 run during a span of seven minutes and eight seconds that bridged the two halves against the Rebels (12-13, 3-9).
COLUMBIA, MO

