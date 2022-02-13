ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

UAlbany takes down Vermont, remains undefeated at home

By UAlbany Athletics
Albany, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Remaining undefeated at home, the Great Danes bested the Catamounts, 54-52. After trailing early in the first quarter, UAlbany took the lead for the remainder of the game in a hard-fought win at SEFCU Arena, Saturday afternoon.

COACH COLLEEN MULLEN: “I’m so proud of our effort today. This was a total team win. UVM is a tough team and we need to make some key adjustments to prepare to face them again on Monday.”

KEY STATS

  • Junior Helene Haegerstrand led the team with 21 points, more than doubling the next scorer’s points (sophomore Kayla Cooper – nine points).
  • Haegerstrand, along with senior Ellen Hahne , led on the rebound with six each.
  • Senior Lucia Decortes and redshirt-sophomore Morgan Haney led with two assists each.
  • Haegerstrand had the only block for the Great Danes.
  • Freshman Freja Werth led UAlbany in steals with four, followed by junior Grace Heeps , Haegerstrand, and Hahne with two each.
  • As a team, the Great Danes totaled 12 steals with 18 points off turnovers.

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Lucia Decortes won the jump ball for the Great Danes before the teams would trade baskets for a Vermont lead of 8-7 at the first timeout (4:15).
  • Following a layup by Kayla Cooper , UAlbany went on an 8-0 run to take a 15-10 lead with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
  • At the close of the first quarter, the Great Danes led the Catamounts, 15-13.
  • From downtown, Heeps scored the first points of the second quarter.
  • After forcing a shot-clock violation, UAlbany continued to force turnovers, scoring 11 points off a turnover with more than half the game left to play.
  • In the first 5:24 of the second quarter, the Great Danes had shot 66.7% (4-6) from the field and 100% (2-2) from downtown, the Catamounts were 33.3% (1-3) and 0% (0-1).
  • UAlbany continued to have a hot hand throughout the second quarter outshooting Vermont, 15-4, leading them to take a 30-second timeout with 3:10 left in the half.
  • The Great Danes outscored the Catamounts, 18-12, for a score of 33-25 heading into halftime.
  • Both teams played a defensive game in the third quarter with each only tallying two baskets in the first six and a half minutes.
  • Vermont earned five straight points but UAlbany answered with its own 5-0 run, courtesy of Morgan Haney and Helene Haegerstrand .
  • Going for three, the Catamounts quickly answered with 11 seconds remaining to end the third quarter, 42-38, in the Great Danes’ favor.
  • After a basket apiece in the first two minutes of the final quarter, each team only saw points from free throws for the next three minutes.
  • A layup at 5:02 put Vermont within one possession of the lead.
  • UAlbany continued to remain ahead as the Catamounts attempted to take the lead.
  • An unintentional foul on Vermont led to a two-possession lead for the Great Danes with just 11 seconds on the clock.
  • A last-second three-pointer from the Catamounts was not enough and UAlbany took the victory, 54-52, to remain undefeated at home.

NEXT: The Great Danes will close the Vermont series in Burlington on February 14.

