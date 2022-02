ARE DEMOCRATS DOOMED? In the last few days, there has been some buzz among Democrats that maybe, after all the talk about being headed toward defeat in this year's midterm elections, they might not be in such bad shape after all. For four reasons: One, redistricting has gone better than expected in some important states. Two, job creation has been robust. Three, COVID cases are falling. And four, Republicans might blow themselves up.

