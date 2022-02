NORFOLK, Va. — ODU is getting out of Conference USA sooner rather than a later. On Friday the school made public their plan to leave C-USA this summer. In a statement the school said, "Old Dominion University will terminate its membership in Conference USA effective June 30, 2022. The University will not participate in Conference USA during the 2022-23 season. This decision comes after considering the best interests of the University and the Monarch family, including our 500 student-athletes and hundreds of thousands of alumni and fans."

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO