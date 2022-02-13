ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

UAlbany men fall to rival Vermont at home

By UAlbany Athletics
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The University at Albany men’s basketball team played a hard-fought game against the Catamounts, but eventually fell on Saturday night. Freshman Justin Neely registered a career night, dropping 26 against the conference’s top team.

Key Stat Lines

  • UAlbany shot 49.1% (26-53) from the field and 18.2% (2-11) from three-point range. Vermont shot 49.0% (24-49) from the field and 30.0% (6-20) from three-point range.
  • The Catamounts finished with 12 assists, the Great Danes with 10.
  • Vermont out-rebounded UAlbany 29-27. Trey Hutcheson led UAlbany with eight, followed by Neely with six.
  • Justin Neely led the way for the Great Danes with a career-high 26 points, followed by Horton (14), Cerruti (7), Little (6), Hutcheson (4), Newman (4), Champion (2).
  • Jamel Horton led UAlbany in assists with five on the night, behind him was Champion (2), Newman and Little each with one.
  • Horton shot 100.0% (3-3) from the line, Neely close behind shooting 80.0% (4-5).
  • On defense, Little led the Great Danes in steals with six, followed by Doles and Cerruti each with one.


How it Happened:

  • Paul Newman won the jump ball for the Great Danes before the Catamounts would score back-to-back baskets.
  • Matt Cerruti sank a basket from downtown to put UAlbany on the board before Vermont would go on a 6-0 scoring run.
  • At the first timeout of the half, the Great Danes trailed 14-7, with Cerruti (3), Newman (2) and Jamel Horton (2) on the board.
  • With 12:21 left in the half, junior Trey Hutcheson would go to the line for three before earning a defensive rebound, paving the way for Justin Neely to score from the paint.
  • After a media timeout with 11:46 remaining, the teams traded baskets before Vermont would score five unanswered baskets making the score 25-15.
  • With 3:38 remaining, Ny’mire Little entered the game, scoring two back-to-back layups for the Great Danes, making the score 35-23.
  • With less than a minute left to play in the half, Hutcheson was called for a flagrant foul sending the Catamounts to the line for two shots.
  • Beginning at 9:55, the Catamounts would complete a 12-2 scoring run.
  • After the first half of game-play, Vermont went to the locker room up 38-28.
  • At the half, the Catamounts out-shot the Great Danes from the field, shooting 46.4% to 38.5% and 27.3% to 16.7% from three-point range.
  • Neely led the Great Danes at the half scoring nine, while five other players were on the board: Horton (8), Little (4), Cerruti (3), and Newman and Hutcheson with a basket apiece.
  • Newman would open another half for UAlbany, this time with a layup, before Vermont went on a 9-0 run.
  • Neely ended the Catamount run with a layup with 16 minutes remaining, Chuck Champion followed with a layup of his own, 47-34.
  • The teams traded baskets as the Great Danes tried to cut into the Catamount lead.
  • With 12:46 remaining Vermont would go on a 13-6 run before Horton would sink a layup and earn a foul shot, 65-49.
  • Neely continued to have a hot hand with a layup at 6:22, beginning an 8-4 run for UAlbany.
  • After a 30 second timeout called by Vermont, they would score six unanswered points, 76-59.
  • In the final minute of game-play, Neely and Little would score a basket each lessening the Catamount lead, 76-63.


Next: The Great Danes hit the road next Wednesday night, looking for redemption against America East foe Binghamton. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

