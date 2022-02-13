Kenneth L. Hardin: Will you find your gift, share it?

In the more than two decades I worked in hospitals across this country, the hardest job I had was to notify families that a loved one had died. To know you’re responsible for a significant life altering moment with a family was a heavy emotional task. It sounds odd to say that I became proficient at it, but I learned the signs and behaviors to be aware of leading up to and after making the notification. Some folks would pass out on the spot, others would lose control and start thrashing about and some would take off on a sprint down the hallway and out across the parking lot with me in chase. The ones that concerned me the most were those who fell completely silent, frozen in a statue-like position not uttering a word. Within that unenviable and emotionally arduous task, immediately after the death notification, I had to return and respectfully ask the family to donate their loved one’s tissue and organs.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO