ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Kenneth L. Hardin: Will you find your gift, share it?

By Post Opinion
Salisbury Post
 1 day ago

I honestly believe each one of us was born with a purpose or a gift that is intended to make this planet a little better during the brief time we occupy space on it. Some of us understand our purpose and work to make it a reality while others resist that...

www.salisburypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
Countrymom

My Grandmother Was A Child Bride

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. Every family has secrets, the older I get the more interesting trivia and facts I learn about my family. The first interesting fact I learned was when I was about 12 or 13 and overheard my parents talking about my grandmother. My mother’s mother married at the tender age of 16.
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Be Free Babysitter at Sister's Wedding

How much is too much to ask of a loved one on your wedding day?. IBIS World has reported that the wedding industry registered a revenue of $55 billion dollars in 2020, and thus certain decisions for a wedding can potentially lead to costly mistakes for those paying for the event. With this in mind, it’s not too hard to imagine why an engaged couple would be stressed when planning their wedding, and try to cut corners on costs when possible.
ospreyobserver.com

Pastor’s Corner With Jomo Cousins, PhD: Cut Your Losses

12 Jonah said to them, “Pick me up and throw me into the sea. Then the sea will become calm for you, for I know that it is because of me that this great storm has come upon you.”. In the story about Jonah, we see that having the...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Eyesight
Salisbury Post

Kenneth L. Hardin: News brings back memories of unenviable task

In the more than two decades I worked in hospitals across this country, the hardest job I had was to notify families that a loved one had died. To know you’re responsible for a significant life altering moment with a family was a heavy emotional task. It sounds odd to say that I became proficient at it, but I learned the signs and behaviors to be aware of leading up to and after making the notification. Some folks would pass out on the spot, others would lose control and start thrashing about and some would take off on a sprint down the hallway and out across the parking lot with me in chase. The ones that concerned me the most were those who fell completely silent, frozen in a statue-like position not uttering a word. Within that unenviable and emotionally arduous task, immediately after the death notification, I had to return and respectfully ask the family to donate their loved one’s tissue and organs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeasttexasweekend.com

The perfect gift for your valentine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, love is in the air, and maybe you feel a little stressed about finding that special gift for your special someone. Dr. Gary Lewandowski, a relationship researcher from Monmouth University, says the perfect gift may not...
LIFESTYLE
hot969boston.com

7 Jewelry Finds That Will Show Your Partner You Care

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
APPAREL
alternativemedicine.com

Grandkids Keep You Young

Note to Mimi, Didi, Gigi, G-Ma and the rest of the gang who have swapped out your own pet names for Grandma: Being a grandparent is good for your health. So says Angela Sanford, M.D., assistant professor of geriatrics at Saint Louis University. You can’t be unhappy around little kids. Grandkids are mood lifters, says the SLUC are geriatrician and mother of three children, ages 1, 2 and 3.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
True Citizen

In Loving Memory on your Birthday!

01/31/1927-12/21/2010 You will forever be in our hearts. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure. We will love you forever! Your daughter, Earnestine Pacquette & family.
LIFESTYLE
InspireMore

Compassionate Young Girl Gives Toys To Friend In Need In Heartwarming Video

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. The empathy shown by this tender-hearted little girl will melt your own heart and give cause to consider what you’re willing to sacrifice to help others. Lillian, a first-grader from Altus, Oklahoma, approaches her dad in tears after learning one of her friends didn’t have any of her own toys to play with.
ALTUS, OK
psychologytoday.com

My Mother Allowed Her Husband to Abuse Me

Mothers often fail to meet our emotional needs. It is important to be curious about why our mothers have limitations. While you may never be able to forgive your mother, a relationship is still possible. Dear Dr. G.,. I am a 21-year-old female currently living at home with my mother....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

My grandmother was horrified when she caught my grandfather dancing in a crowd of women

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother recently told me about the festivals she and her family attended when she was a child. People flocked to these local festivals not only for the food but also for the singing and dancing, which included heavy audience participation.
InspireMore

“Love Makes You Family.” Abandoned Twin Finds Home In Last Place He Ever Expected.

When Daquane Shamar Jacobs and Tavon Lamar Jacobs were born, the odds were already stacked against them. Their birth mother hadn’t even known she was expecting twins. She didn’t have any prenatal care and did drugs while pregnant, so her babies were born addicted to crack and weighed just 2 pounds. The infants were immediately removed from her care and sent into the foster system.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Help! My Fiancé Refuses to Call Me by My Actual Name.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I am a 45-year-old divorced woman who goes by a very common nickname to my more formal name (think Jenny/Jennifer, Mandy/Amanda). While I know some people use both their formal names and nicknames, I really don’t. Indeed, my closest friend from childhood goes by “Jennifer” and so I really don’t think about it as my name at all. I am dating a terrific guy who, for some reason, insists on calling me “Jennifer.” I have asked why, and pointed out that I don’t call myself “Jennifer,” but it seems to be sticking. Indeed, we went out for dinner with friends last night for the first time and he introduced me as “Jennifer.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

I threw away my anniversary flowers from my husband

I threw away my anniversary flowers from my husband. I know that makes me seem like a monster, and maybe in parts I am. But before you judge or jump to conclusions that I am riddled with selfishness or the “worst wife ever,” let me try to explain.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
creators.com

It Shouldn't Be a Crime to Let Your Teen Babysit

When COVID-19 suddenly shut down her children's day care in May of 2020 and Melissa Henderson had to go to work, she asked her 14-year-old daughter, Linley, to babysit the four younger siblings. Linley was "remote learning" when her youngest brother, Thaddeus, 4, spied his friend outside and went over to play with him. It was about 10 or 15 minutes before Linley realized he was missing, must be at his buddy's house, and went to fetch him.
BLAIRSVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy