Salisbury, NC

Lynna Clark: A memorable teacher

By Post Lifestyles
Salisbury Post
 1 day ago

Did you have a favorite teacher in school? I did. Mrs. Cowan, our chorus teacher was amazing. But she scared the life out of me. First of all, I took her class as an elective because I wanted something easy. But mostly I figured chorus would be one class where I...

Salisbury Post

Overton kicks off Great Kindness Challenge

SALISBURY — Overton Elementary on Monday kicked off a week of kindness with a parade of community leaders. Elected officials and first responders were among the people that lined the halls as students took a lap around the school in the morning to greet them. The parade would have been more traditional, with vehicles parading in front of the school, but the rain forced the festivities inside.
SALISBURY, NC
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
DoYouRemember?

Judy Norton Shares Why The Character Paul From ‘The Waltons’ Did Not Appear In All Reunions

The Waltons was so popular that the film spawned a television series and the TV show spawned several reunion specials. Recently, the film was rebooted with a new cast, and the original John-Boy Walton, Richard Thomas was brought in as the narrator. The Waltons is still popular, so Judy Norton (Mary Ellen Walton) has a YouTube channel where she explains some mysteries from the show. In a recent video, she explained why the character Paul, played by Morgan Stevens, was not brought back for more reunion specials.
TV SERIES
City
Salisbury, NC
Ian McDonald: a tribute

It’s 2002 and the sun is shining on a rehearsal space in London's Turnham Green. The 21st Century Schizoid Band, in its original incarnation with Michael and Peter Giles, Mel Collins, and Jakko Jakszyk, are blasting their way through an incendiary version of 21st Century Schizoid Man. Ian McDonald, with the look of a slightly preoccupied professor, puts his alto sax to his lips and fires off a volley of careering notes that spatter and shape-shift around the backing in the track’s twisting instrumental section. It seems so incongruous that such a furious salvo of notes could issue from someone who offstage was quiet, reserved, and more often than not, self-effacing.
MUSIC
Salisbury Post

Family, friends mourn loss of slain Rowan County woman

SALISBURY — Family and friends realized Jason and Julie Corriher were soulmates when they married four years ago. “Jason was much happier after he married Julie,” Jason’s younger brother Adam said. “They seemed to wrap themselves in one another.”. Julie, 55, was killed Monday by her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Music
Franklin News Post

Local musician sets sights on American Idol

Christian Quesenberry is one step closer to realizing a childhood dream of competing on American Idol. Quesenberry grew up in Huddleston and for the past year has been performing at area venues as Christian Q. He submitted a video audition to the national television show last fall and is on the list of 70 contestants to watch.
MUSIC
Salisbury Post

Doug Creamer column: Our prayers

I like to pray about as much as I like weather. I can hear you laughing! My fascination with weather stretches back to some of my earliest memories. I can remember watching the weather reports on the evening news. I knew all the weather personalities. I always want to know about the next storm, the new cold front, and when will it snow.
RELIGION
Salisbury Post

North Rowan High students hold brief walkout

SPENCER – North Rowan High School students held a protest on their school campus Friday morning. About 200 students walked out in front of the school’s main entrance, some with signs, and stayed there for about 10 minutes before filtering back inside. School and district staff were on site for the walkout and told a Post reporter to remain off the campus.
SPENCER, NC
John LaPorta With Byrd and Clarke

John LaPorta had a beautiful tone on the alto saxophone. It was warm and bluesy, and could go anywhere on a solo and sound spot on. It was "in the pocket," as they say. There was a lot of Charlie Parker in his sound, but with less urgency and impatience. Born in Philadelphia, he was something of a clarinet prodigy, playing with local bands at ages 10 and 13, and studied music at school with fellow clarinetist Buddy DeFranco. There also were teenage gigs with tenor saxophonist Charlie Ventura and trombonist Bill Harris. His first big break was in 1942 as the lead alto on Bob Chester's band. Next came Woody Herman in 1944, recording on the entirety of the bandleader's Columbia years.
MUSIC
Salisbury Post

My Turn, Ronnie Smith: National cemetery vital for families in region

As an Air Force and Vietnam veteran, a member of our local veterans’ organizations, including the VFW, American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America and Military Officers Association of America, and on behalf of many Rowan County veterans, I feel we would be remiss if we did not respond to a letter to the editor published Feb. 5 (“Words appreciating service empty, phony”) regarding our Salisbury National Cemetery.
SALISBURY, NC
Salisbury Post

RSS starts ‘Show the Love’ campaign for staff

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools has started collecting notes of appreciation for its employees and plans to share some of them with the community. The district started the program this week, and visiting its website will bring up a message asking you to “Show the Love” by submitting a message and sharing some gratitude for staff members.
SALISBURY, NC
Salisbury Post

Sharon Randall: How to be somebody

Have you ever wanted to be somebody? I mean, other than the somebody that you are?. If we’re honest, most of us might admit there have been times in our lives when we wanted to be richer or smarter, better looking or more loved. My mother wanted to be...
Salisbury Post

Lights, camera, action: Salisbury native focuses on film after 23-year military career

SALISBURY — Satomi M. Martin discovered her special talent in the Salisbury High School auditorium. Martin and her classmates had been tasked with writing and directing a play of their own creation. Relying on guidance from her mother and grandmother, Martin developed a fresh take on Cinderella by setting the Disney classic against the backdrop of the 1970s.
SALISBURY, NC
Medical Fiction: Electric Emily Sparky Queen

This is one of a collection of stories that are like “Final Destination” meets “The Monkey’s Paw” (W. W. Jacobs, 1902). As such, they are tragedies more than either mysteries or horror, and would appeal most to readers who enjoy the inexorable pull of a story arc that leads to doom. In each story, a protagonist makes a wish that comes true with fatal results for someone, often the person making the wish. Nothing supernatural, but just how things work out. (Or is it?) The technical details surrounding the fatal (or near-fatal) event are drawn from real cases in the US OSHA incident report database or similar sources and are therefore entirely realistic, even if seemingly outlandish. The plots draw lightly from cultural beliefs around actions such as pointing at someone with a stick or knife, wishing in front of a mirror, or stepping on a crack.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

