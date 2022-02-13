ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Casa Sirena catches fire again in Oxnard

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
Casa Sirena catches fire and displaced some unhoused people living on the nearly demolished property
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaWRm_0eD5FsPn00

Oxnard, Calif.-A fire broke out at the Casa Sirena hotel in Oxnard early Thursday morning and neighbors said it isn't the first time.

Firefighters, stationed just down the street, put the fire out on Peninsula Road in a couple of hours.

It also caught fire in June of 2020.

Even though the hotel is supposed to be vacant, and in the process of demolition, people have been living in the boarded-up hotel rooms.

Some of them were displaced by the fire, but others could be seen coming and going from the property on Saturday.

The hotel located on the water overlooking the Channel Islands Harbor has been closed fore more than a decade.

Plans are in the works to turn it into a Hyatt House Hotel operated by Brighton Management .

Some locals have empathy for the people who had been living in the hotel, but they also consider the aging business an eyesore.

The post Casa Sirena catches fire again in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Hip Hop Mindset studio opens in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Hip Hop Mindset dance studio opened a new studio with a ribbon cutting celebration in Oxnard this month. The studio's goal is to inspire and motivate young people through hip hop dance and music, but people of all ages and dance levels are welcome to take classes. It's also a fun way to get The post Hip Hop Mindset studio opens in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, CA
Accidents
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

Drought impacts on upcoming wildfire season

It is hard to believe we are in the middle of our rainy season when February has been completely dry and this week highs are in the 80s, more than 20 degrees above normal. New drought maps out Thursday, February 10th show no improvement for California’s drought status this month, leaving our local area in The post Drought impacts on upcoming wildfire season appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria Police launch message technology to communicate with the community

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department launches a new messaging technology to communicate with residents who are in need of officers' assistance. According to the department, when someone in the community calls dispatch, the dispatcher notifies an officer. A text message is sent about 5 minutes after the call, but the officer may not The post Santa Maria Police launch message technology to communicate with the community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Hyatt House Hotel#Brighton Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 3-12

11 vehicle crash and gas spill on Highway 101 near Linden Ave, closures on both north and southbound lanes, five minor injuries

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire responded to an 11-vehicle pile-up crash and diesel leak on Highway 101 near Linden Ave in Carpinteria just before 11 a.m., and both the north and southbound lanes are affected. The post 11 vehicle crash and gas spill on Highway 101 near Linden Ave, closures on both north and southbound lanes, five minor injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy