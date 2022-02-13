Casa Sirena catches fire again in Oxnard

Casa Sirena catches fire and displaced some unhoused people living on the nearly demolished property

Oxnard, Calif.-A fire broke out at the Casa Sirena hotel in Oxnard early Thursday morning and neighbors said it isn't the first time.

Firefighters, stationed just down the street, put the fire out on Peninsula Road in a couple of hours.

It also caught fire in June of 2020.

Even though the hotel is supposed to be vacant, and in the process of demolition, people have been living in the boarded-up hotel rooms.

Some of them were displaced by the fire, but others could be seen coming and going from the property on Saturday.

The hotel located on the water overlooking the Channel Islands Harbor has been closed fore more than a decade.

Plans are in the works to turn it into a Hyatt House Hotel operated by Brighton Management .

Some locals have empathy for the people who had been living in the hotel, but they also consider the aging business an eyesore.

