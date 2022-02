The National Women's Soccer League preseason is underway and 12 clubs are beginning their journeys to the 2022 season. The 2022 Challenge Cup will kick off on March 18 and the Cup final closing on May 7 with the regular season expected shortly after. North Carolina Courage have gone through a tremendous amount of off the field turmoil as last season they terminated former head coach Paul Riley after the league and club were rocked by reports of sexual misconduct with former players.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO