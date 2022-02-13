ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Harlingen Farmer’s Market introduces special vendors for first time in 2022

By Kaylee Olivas
 1 day ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Farmer’s Market hosted its first children’s market of 2022 on Feb. 12 where young vendors between the ages of five and 12 could showcase their business.

The Harlingen Farmer’s Market has only held one other children’s market in December of 2021.

Canda LePage, President of the Harlingen Farmer’s Market, said they had 18 young vendors sign up for the kid’s market, but due to weather, some had to cancel.

One young vendor in attendance though was Luc Garza, the owner of Luc’s What the Kale Chips.

Luc is nine years old and started making kale chips about two months ago when the first kid’s market was held.

“I figured it would be good to introduce what you can do with Kale to other people and I thought, ‘Well, why not do some kale chips?,'” said Luc. He has also started selling flowers in picture frames that started out as ideas for Christmas and birthday gifts and have now made it to his sales booth.

Mia Garza, Luc’s mother said support from family members at this age is important. “It’s great to help them follow through entrepreneurial idea and lifestyle and a little bit of hard work goes a long way.”

By supporting Luc in his business, Mia added it shows him a new appreciation for what he and others who partake in the Harlingen Farmer’s Market do.

Luc’s father, Xavi Perez said it will also strengthen his social and communication skills which are “really important for later on in life.”

Luc told ValleyCentral his first children’s farmer’s market was a great experience and he was able to make a decent amount of money.

With every cent Luc earns, Mia and Xavi said he gets to spend it on whatever he wants as long as there is adult supervision.

LePage said the Harlingen Farmer’s Market will have special vendors every month. She plans on next month’s market to include a cook-off.

However, LePage stated the kid’s farmers market has been a success, so she plans on having another in April.

If your child has a business and is interested in being a part of the next Harlingen Kids Farmer’s Market, you can apply online .

