FloSports will present a unique wrestling event featuring the top teams in both NCAA and international competition. The event will feature matches between No. 4 Oklahoma State University and No. 1 University of Iowa, a freestyle competition featuring men from the U.S. and international teams, and a six-match dual meet between the women's team from the U.S. and Mongolia.

