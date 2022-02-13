Nailers Snatch Win in Overtime
Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – It was Penguins Night at WesBanco and fans got to see the Stanley Cup trophy in person.
The Nailers scored first just less than a minute and a half into the game. Hutchison’s goal just skimmed into the net after deflecting off of the goalie.
Wheeling led 3-1 in the 2nd period but Fort Wayne managed to tie the game before the end of the regulation.
Wheeling earned the win in OT thanks to a goal by Sean Josling.
