ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl deals: McDonald's, Chipotle, Wendy's, Taco Bell and more offer specials or freebies

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdROK_0eD5CUX600

Pizza, wings and beer will be in hot demand Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI .

All are popular choices for Super Bowl Sunday but the chicken wing will be the MVP with 1.42 billion expected to be eaten, according to the National Chicken Council .

But while inflation is driving up prices of your favorite Super Bowl foods this year, it is still possible to score some deals .

(If inflation has been hitting your wallet or you're having a hard time finding some items due to shortages, feel free to fill out this form , which also is below to tell USA TODAY your experiences.)

According to a report by Numerator , more than seven in 10 people expect inflation to affect their Super Bowl shopping plans, and a quarter expected the impact of rising prices to be significant.

SUPER BOWL BEER RUN: 6 places to order alcohol delivery online for your Super Bowl party

SUPER BOWL STREAMING: Super Bowl LVI: How to stream Sunday's big game

There may also be fewer Super Bowl parties. According to Attest , a consumer research platform, 41% of Americans feel “comfortable” attending a Super Bowl party, but only 14% said they plan to attend a large in-person gathering. Attest found 55% plan to watch the game at home and only 3% plan to watch at public venues.

For the full Super Bowl deal roundup, check out this USA TODAY subscriber story . Not a subscriber? For a limited time, sign up for $1 a week of digital access for your first year here .

Super Bowl free food and deals

To help you prepare for your Super Bowl spread, here are restaurant deals. Many offers are available throughout the weekend but some are only available Sunday at participating locations. Some require an app and most are while supplies last. Offers can vary by franchise, so check with your closest location before heading out.

McDonald’s Super Bowl free Chicken McNuggets

McDonald’s has a Super Bowl deal now through Sunday. On orders of $15 or more through McDelivery with DoorDash get a free 20-piece Chicken McNuggets with code KICKOFF.

MENU HACKS: McDonald’s adding menu hacks like a Double Cheeseburger with McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish

SHAMROCK SHAKE SEASON: McDonald's unveils Shamrock Shake release date and 'secret ingredient'

Chipotle Super Bowl deal: Free Queso Blanco

Through Sunday, Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away free Queso Blanco with the purchase of full-priced entrees placed on the chain’s app or website.

Use the promo code QBLANCO at checkout to get a free small side or topping of Queso Blanco with the entrée purchase. Chipotle says it’s the “longest-running free Queso Blanco offer in the brand’s history.”

VALENTINE'S DAY DEALS 2022: Starbucks' Valentine's Day deal, Krispy Kreme and Dunkin' have heart donuts, plus more specials

Taco Bell Super Bowl free food and deals

Delivery deal: Only on Sunday, save 20% on Taco Bell orders of $20 or more for delivery through the Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub or Postmates website or app. The discount is up to $30 and not valid for in-store or pickup orders.

Free Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos: Taco Bell Rewards members, get a free hot taco with a $1 or more purchase Saturday through Monday.

Taco Bell Rewards app: The fast-food chain says it’ll be dropping a major hint for members exclusively through the Taco Bell app on Sunday. “To avoid missing out, fans would need to sign up for Taco Bell Rewards by February 13 at 11:59PM PST,” the chain said. Sign up at Tacobell.com/rewards .

DAILY MONEY NEWSLETTER: Money tips and advice delivered right to your inbox. Sign up here

THROWING A SUPER BOWL PARTY?: Here are 11 Super Bowl party games for adults who love a little friendly competition

Wendy’s Super Bowl free fries, BOGO burger deals

Wendy’s has several deals for Super Bowl weekend and Valentine’s Day.

  • Free delivery: On Saturday and Sunday, the chain says there is no delivery fee on all in-app orders.
  • Grubhub deal: Through Monday, get 25% off of any delivery order $15 or more on Grubhub.
  • Free fries: Through Feb. 27, score a free medium Hot & Crispy Fry with any purchase with Wendy’s mobile app. This deal refreshes weekly.
  • BOGO burgers: Wendy’s premium hamburgers are buy-one-get-one for $1 throughout February with an app deal that refreshes weekly.

Popeyes Super Bowl BOGO chicken sandwich combo

For a limited time, Popeyes has a $6 Big Box with your choice of two pieces of bone-in-chicken or three tenders with a choice of two sides and a buttermilk biscuit. Prices can vary.

Also, through Feb. 17, the chicken chain has a deal on its Chicken Sandwich Combo, classic or spicy. Buy one combo and get a second medium combo free.

Applebee’s Super Bowl wing deal

Applebee’s has a deal on boneless wings on Sunday. Get 20 free boneless wings with any purchase over $40 through Applebee’s delivery and To Go.

To get the deal, order at the chain’s website or mobile app and $40 of items in your cart and then add the 20-piece boneless wings. You’ll need to use the promo code BIGGAME22 at checkout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03drTL_0eD5CUX600
Carryout customers who order online can claim a $3 tip to use on their next online carryout order, Domino's

Domino's Super Bowl deal: $3 discount for carryout orders

For a limited time, Domino's will give you $3 to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

Also, earn points to redeem for free pizza with the chain's Piece of the Pie rewards program that you can sign up for at Dominos.com .

DOMINO'S TIP: Domino's will give you $3 to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself

A WING DEAL WITH LESS: Blame inflation: Domino's Pizza reducing number of wings in $7.99 deal orders

Papa Johns Super Bowl 2022 deals: How to win free pizza and more

Papa Johns has a few promotions. The chain’s new NY Style pizza is available for $13 for a one-topping pizza through March 13.

Also, heart-shaped pizza is available for $11.99 at participating locations nationwide through Monday. The pizza comes uncut “because we don’t want to break your heart,” the chain said.

And through Feb. 16, Papa John’s has a contest on Twitter and Instagram with free pizza for a year up for grabs. To enter, share your “pizza-eating style on Twitter or Instagram with #whatsyourstyle #sweepstakes.” Learn more about the contest here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgRqP_0eD5CUX600
Three new limited-time pizza offerings at Pizza Hut bring the heat with new spicy marinara sauce, sliced red chilis and Fiery Flakes of red pepper. Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut Super Bowl deals, spicy pizza

Pizza Hut's three new Spicy Lover's Pizzas – Spicy Double Pepperoni, Spicy Hawaiian Chicken, and Spicy Veggie – are available now for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations for delivery, curbside pickup and carryout.

The chain also has several deals posted on its website including a $10 Tastemaster, a heart-shaped pizza and other bundles.

SPICY PIZZA: Pizza Hut is spicing up its lineup for a limited time with Spicy Lover's Pizzas

PRIME PRICE HIKE: Amazon raising price of Prime membership for new and current members

Buffalo Wild Wings Super Bowl free wings if the game goes into overtime

If Sunday's game goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings says it will celebrate by giving free boneless or traditional wings to everyone Feb. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. local time.

No purchase is necessary to get free boneless or traditional wings, the company said in a news release . The promotion is available for dine-in and takeout only from its sports bars, no mobile or delivery, and there's a limit of one free order per customer. While supplies last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9wxM_0eD5CUX600
Buffalo Wild Wings will give away free wings if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. Buffalo Wild Wings

DiGiorno Super Bowl free pizza contest

Free pizza is up for grabs with DiGiorno’s Super Bowl promotion. Sign up at Play.keeplifedelicious.com/digiornopiscore through Sunday and if at any point during the game, the score is 3-14 or 14-3, 1,500 winners will be selected at random to win a free pizza coupon.

The pizza brand will also give away free pizza for other “pi-centric moments” during the game including:

  • Any player finishes the game with exactly 314 passing yards;
  • There are more than 3.14 total turnovers (4 or more) in the game;
  • Any scoring drive takes exactly 3 minutes and 14 seconds.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko . For shopping news, tips and deals, join us on our Shopping Ninjas Facebook group .

Tell USA TODAY how inflation and shortages are affecting you

Share what items you are having a hard time finding and how inflation is hitting your wallet on the form below. If you don't see a form, click here .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl deals: McDonald's, Chipotle, Wendy's, Taco Bell and more offer specials or freebies

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4, Wendy's Has a New Deal on Its Menu

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report competes with key rivals McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King using an interesting mix of being different while also copying its rivals. The chain built its business around its square burger, a shape that founder Dave Thomas picked to illustrate that Wendy's does not use frozen beef.
RESTAURANTS
Jenn Leach

Texas Roadhouse menu secret to save money

This Texas Roadhouse worker spilled the beans on a menu secret that could save you a lot of money. Texas Roadhouse is an American steakhouse. Headquartered in Kentucky, they are known for serving some of the best steaks and ribs in the country, living up to the hype.
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

Why This Ex-Taco Bell Employee Is Warning People To Stay Away From Some Of Its Meat

Just about every fast food restaurant has had some sort of scandal involving its meat. For Subway, it was the chain's highly questionable tuna –- but also just about all its other meats as well. Allegations that have faced KFC include serving raw chicken, a fried rat, fried paper towel, and expired products. And Burger King may or may not have passed off horse meat as beef back in 2013.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Taco Day#Tacos#Chipotle#American Football#Food Drink#The Cincinnati Bengals#Mvp#Numerator#Americans
Mashed

Chain Restaurants You're About To See Everywhere In 2022

If there's one thing most of us can admit about the past few years, it's that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we eat, as noted by U.S. News & World Report. And, for a lot of people, that's meant eating out a whole lot more. Maybe not dining in at restaurants per se, but the data shows that drive-thrus have seen a major boost in the past two years, and digital sales within the food service industry have skyrocketed across the board, according to CNN.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Customers Can Get This One Item for Free, According to Employee

A trip to McDonald's may typically leave guests out a few bucks, but it turns out that there is one item on the McDonald's menu that customers can score for completely free. Amid the ongoing TikTok trend of employees sharing hacks and secrets from their jobs, a former employee of the fan-favorite fast-food chain revealed in a video earlier this month that there is one item customers can get for free: pickles.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald's officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Long-time Popular Restaurant Closing

Another restaurant is closing.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. The fans of locally served Mediterranean food, things are about to get a bit more difficult here in the Valley. That is because the long-time favorite destination Crazy Jim’s, will be calling it quits after 36 years in business.
PHOENIX, AZ
Popculture

KFC Offering Huge Chicken-Filled Combo Meal

KFC is giving fans a way to enjoy more of their favorite menu items at a cheaper price. Colonel Sanders has worked hard to introduce for a limited time only two new meal bundles – a new Sandwiches and Tenders Meal and new Sandwiches and Sides bundle – that will have fans scoring enough food to feed the entire family.
RESTAURANTS
MLive

McDonald’s brings back rare item not seen on menu since 2017

McDonald’s is known for its popular seasonal favorites. Shamrock Shake or McRib, anyone? Though, McDonald’s has brought a more rare treat that hasn’t been on the menu since 2017, according to Eat This, Eat That. Chewboom reports McDonald’s Blueberry & Crème Pie is back at select locations...
RESTAURANTS
Kansas City Star

McDonald’s Adds a New Burger to Its Menu And It Looks Awfully Familiar

Square hamburgers belong to Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report. The company has used that shape as a way to set its hamburgers apart from its rivals to show that it used fresh, never frozen ground beef sourced locally. Wendy's burger patties are square to metaphorically show that the company doesn't cut corners but they have been built on a promise set by company founder Dave Thomas.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

The $8 Costco Treat That Tastes (Almost) Better than Homemade

Every month, I expect the thrill of shopping at Costco to wane, and every month I’m pleasantly proved wrong. On this last trip, I spotted a display in the bakery section that completely upended my normal route through the warehouse. There they were: a half-dozen chocolate mini cakes in their clamshell packages. They looked so rich and decadent, I couldn’t not try one. After just one bite (I did wait until I got home), I knew I couldn’t keep this find to myself.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

Why Aldi Makes You Pay to Use Their Grocery Carts

When you're looking for a budget-friendly grocery store with quality products, Aldi is the perfect option. With over 2,000 stores across 36 states, the German chain prides itself on selling "the best food at low prices," and states that "everything [they] do is purposefully designed to save people money." And one smart, money-saving design is requiring customers to temporarily pay to use a grocery cart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Introduces New Mouthwatering Burger to Its Menu

Burger King is known for its mouth-watering flame-broiled burgers like the Whopper, but for those not visiting a BK stateside, the beloved fast food chain has a host of other unique menu items. That is the case for Burger King Malaysia, where an all-new sandwich has just hit the menu – the new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on Friday

Wendy's is rolling out a free food deal every Friday in February. The offers can make for lunch at a pretty steep discount. This Friday, February 4, will be the first deal day of the month, and the chain is bringing out one of its most alluring offers of the month. If you grab a medium order of fries through the Wendy's mobile app, you can grab a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

385K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy