The Cyclones had a bye during the week, so it’s been a full 7 days since their last game, in which they defeated Oklahoma State in a game that wasn’t really close. Emily Ryan led the way with 18 points on 6-6 from downtown, while grabbing 6 boards and dishing out 6 assists. Lexi Donarski added 17 of her own and Ashley Joens had 14 points in just 22 minutes. Iowa State controlled the game all the way and did not have any issues with the Lady Pokes.

