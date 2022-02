Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides major investment in capping and cleaning up abandoned oil and gas wells. February 1, 2022 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) announced that California is eligible for $61,495,000 in the first phase of federal funding to plug orphaned oil and gas wells. This funding from the US Department of the Interior comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Padilla voted to pass last year.

