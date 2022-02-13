Uplifting Black Men Conference invites students, community to lift their voices

Black Voices of the Valley is a new organization that was formed to serve the San Jacinto Valley. Interim Director Stephanie Bruce said the nonprofit, which is awaiting final IRS approval, “was a seed that was planted by community members and was blessed by our first black elected officials for both San Jacinto and Hemet.” Brian E. Hawkins is a councilmember for the City of San Jacinto and Malcolm Lilienthal serves as mayor for the City of Hemet. “Our vision is to build a Black culture that recognizes, rewards, embraces and celebrates Black excellence,” Bruce said. “Closing the gaps on social and racial injustices is a priority and we plan to start by building relationships with law enforcement and our young Black youth, recognizing our Black business owners and patronizing.

SAN JACINTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO