Society

Uplifting Black Men Conference invites students, community to lift their voices

Augusta Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seventh annual Uplifting Black Men Conference, to be held virtually on Saturday, Feb. 19, borrowed its theme of “Lift Your Voice” from a beloved source: the hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” widely considered the Black national anthem. “It is a song that reflects...

Victoria Advocate

Black History Month: Daule teachers helped build character among students

The Tri-City Empowerment Council, founded by former Daule School student Viola Holman, successfully worked to get the school its state historical designation. It is now working to gain the national historical recognition. While doing research for the designations, the council came upon a large collection of newspaper articles written about...
Washington Post

What about Black students’ ‘discomfort’?

Of all the attempts around the country to coddle the snowflakes among us who can’t handle the reality that our shared history is equal parts noble and brutal, the “discomfort” bill in the Florida state legislature is the most idiotic. Opinions to start the day, in your...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Work of Black composers featured at Lift Every Voice recital – TONIGHT

Faculty and students in the Mrs. H.D. Dear Sr. and Alice E. Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts at Northwestern State University will present a Lift Every Voice recital on Monday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. University COVID protocols will be in effect. Those attending are asked to wear a mask.
calu.edu

'I Love Giving Students a Voice'

Senior Jahneek Fant joints Council of Trustees as student member. California University senior Jahneek Fant has been selected to serve as a student member of Cal U’s Council of Trustees. His role was approved by the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. His first meeting...
UV Cavalier Daily

Community members voice concerns with U.Va. COVID-19 policies at Student Council town hall

Student Council held a town hall virtually this Thursday to provide a space for students, faculty and community members to share reactions and — for some — complaints to the University’s public health guidelines and plans for the spring semester. More than 30 individuals attended the event and participants voiced opinions on a number of issues, from a lack of academic accommodations to inadequate support for resident advisors.
sjpl.org

Celebrating Black Voices

Today marks the first day of Black History Month 2022 and I am happy to be back to share with you how we plan to elevate Black Voices and introduce you to elements of Black culture. SJPL's Celebration of Black Voices. Last year I celebrated by sharing 30 days worth...
CIO

Making a difference: IT leaders uplift their communities

The Great Resignation hit the tech sector particularly hard in November as workers began to question their purpose and satisfaction with their jobs. The sentiment lingers today. Some 72% of US tech workers are considering leaving their current employer in 2022, according to a survey by TalentLMS. More than half of respondents say they suffer from job burnout, making them twice as likely to quit their job than those who don’t.
syr.edu

New ‘Student Voices in Print’ Exhibition

Syracuse University Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center (SCRC) spring exhibition, “Student Voices in Print,” is now on display on the 6th floor of Bird Library. The new exhibition features the University’s rich history and variety of student voices and student publications, which have been part of the fabric of the campus since its early days.
montclair.edu

Lifting Every Voice for Black Heritage

Campus gathers for flag raising, events marking ‘Black Firsts: Pioneers of Greatness’. A flag raising ceremony on February 1 marked the beginning of the observance of Black Heritage Month at Montclair State University, the first in a series of special events to honor the many contributions African Americans bring to campus, and the legacies and achievements of generations past.
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: War on history

Watch out, teachers! A war on history is brewing and sights are focused on you. There are about 13,800 school districts in the United States serving more than 55 million students. It is estimated that one-third of them are having their American history curriculum replaced with mythology 101. Ironically, the culprits in this scheme are special interest groups who have been touting the evils of “the cancel culture."
Brainerd Dispatch

Community invited to join CLC choir

BRAINERD — Singers from all area communities are invited to join the Central Lakes College Choir. No auditions or registration fees are required. Rehearsals are from 6-8:30 p.m. every Thursday in the music rehearsal hall, Room E471, on CLC's Brainerd campus. For more information, contact Sarah Aamot, vocal music...
newtriernews.org

Q and A with ‘Global Voices’ students

A (K.B.): The focus of Global Voices is to serve as an opportunity for New Trier students to broaden their global perspective. We read a lot of non-Western literature to expand our understanding of the world. A (S.Z.): The global voices class focuses on non-western media—literature, movies, photography—and analyzing topics...
HuntingtonNow

Students Invited to Join Playwrighting Competition

Students at high schools in the Township of Huntington are invited to submit plays that they’ve written for the Young Playwrights Festival to be held at the Engeman Theater. Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 23. The competition is sponsored by the Northport Arts Coalition and the Engeman Theater.
Valley News

Black Voices of the Valley to host Night of Black Excellence

Black Voices of the Valley is a new organization that was formed to serve the San Jacinto Valley. Interim Director Stephanie Bruce said the nonprofit, which is awaiting final IRS approval, “was a seed that was planted by community members and was blessed by our first black elected officials for both San Jacinto and Hemet.” Brian E. Hawkins is a councilmember for the City of San Jacinto and Malcolm Lilienthal serves as mayor for the City of Hemet. “Our vision is to build a Black culture that recognizes, rewards, embraces and celebrates Black excellence,” Bruce said. “Closing the gaps on social and racial injustices is a priority and we plan to start by building relationships with law enforcement and our young Black youth, recognizing our Black business owners and patronizing.
Brookings Institution

Valuing Black assets in Black communities

Andre Perry, a senior fellow in Brookings Metro and author of “Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities,” published in 2020 by Brookings Institution Press, talks about a new partnership with the NAACP that focuses on the strengths and assets of Black majority cities that are worthy of increased investment.
