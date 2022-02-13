New trailer for HBO Max’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Showtime has released a trailer for everything’s gonna be all white, directed by Emmy -nominee Sacha Jenkins (Bitchin’: The Sound And Fury Of Rick James). In honor of Black History Month, Showtime Documentary Films is premiering the provocative new three-part docu-series, which explores the history of race in America from the perspective of people of color. From the ever-shifting classifications of racial identity, to the generational effects of racism on housing, education and healthcare, to the singular fight of Indigenous populations to reclaim their land from constant encroachment, everything’s gonna be all white delves deeply into the root causes of racial inequities in this country. The first part of the docu-series will premiere on-air on Friday, February 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Showtime will release all three parts, along with a bonus episode, to its subscribers On Demand at 12:01 a.m. ET, prior to the on-air debut of the first episode later that night at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO