Kansas City, MO

‘I can’t believe it': Kansas City business owner sees products hit shelves across the nation

By Abby Dodge
CNN
 1 day ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A local Black-owned cosmetics business found a new level of success during Black History Month.

Pinklipps Cosmetics near 47th and Troost now has its products on shelves across the nation.

Kenyata Gant is the founder and CEO of Pinklipps. 2022 marks 11 years of business for the mother of 3.

Gant’s journey with her makeup line started as a fun activity with her daughter. She wanted to make a pink lip gloss for her first-born.

Gant still sells a variation of that gloss today.

“It makes me feel like I’m on the right path,” Gant said. “Accomplishing my goals and it’s really keeping me going.”

Gant says feelings of failure are not uncommon in business ownership, especially during a pandemic.

She had to close her storefront for months without a clear reopening date.

In August of 2020, CBS News reported Black businesses were twice as likely to fail during the pandemic. Gant was determined to not be a part of that statistic.

Her determination paid off. Starting this month Pinklipps products are on Target shelves across the nation.

“It was so exhilarating. It was. I’m a big crier, so inside I was like, ‘I can’t believe it,’” she said. “It hit me later like, ‘oh my god it’s Black History Month, we’re doing this in [Black History Month].’ It feels good. It feels really good. I feel like I made a lot of people proud.”

Gant credits some of her achievements to social justice movements that woke up the world after the death of George Floyd.

“Everybody was like, ‘okay, how can we assist these businesses how can we assist these communities, how can we help them?’ I really think that’s what it took,” Gant said. “Sadly, that’s what it took.”

Gant said she hopes her success can bring more attention to other Black businesses in the area.

“I feel like I made my whole community proud,” she said.

Pinklipps isn’t available in Kansas City Target stores. But, you can order online and have it shipped to your door.

Kansas Citians can also stop by her storefront to purchase products.

