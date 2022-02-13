ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Devin Booker helps NBA-leading Suns past Magic 132-105

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQl1o_0eD4qlwm00

Devin Booker scored 26 points and Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 132-105 Saturday night.

Chris Paul recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 assists, and the Suns had nine players score in double figures. Phoenix has won 16 of 17 games and owns the NBA’s best record at 46-10.

The Magic were led by rookie guard Jalen Suggs, who scored 20 points, two shy of his career-high, and had a season-high 10 assists. Cole Anthony scored 17 points, and Chuma Okeke had 15 points off the bench.

The Suns had a season-high 40 assists and just seven turnovers.

“That’s an unreal ratio,” coach Monty Williams said. “But the ability, the will to turn down a decent shot or a good shot for a great shot, that’s who we are. That’s our DNA. That’s who we have to be if we want to do something really, really special, which we believe we can.”

Williams said the Suns’ unselfishness is directly influenced by how Paul plays.

“It’s probably the foundation of it all,” he said. ... “One thing that connects a team is passing the ball and I think our guys understand that.”

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said the Suns set an example for his team on how to play the game.

“You talk about what they’ve done and how they do it and the chemistry which they have and we talk about our guys being able to play in that same fashion,” he said.

Said Booker: “It’s just the way we play.”

The Suns ended the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 36-26 lead and extended the lead to 21 points on the way to a 67-53 advantage at the half.

Paul, who leads the NBA in assists per game at 10.6, had 10 in the first half; Orlando had 12.

The Magic cut the lead to 69-61 early in the third quarter. The Suns responded with a 12-2 run, sparked by eight points from Booker and a 3-pointer from Paul.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix had 21 assists on its 28 first-quarter field goals. … The Suns scored 40 points in the paint in the first half. … Monty Williams challenged a foul call on JaVale McGee early in the fourth quarter, but the call was upheld.

Magic: Suggs limped off the court with 7:14 in the third quarter and rode an exercise bike while talking to an Orlando trainer. He returned to the game at the start of the fourth quarter. … Wendell Carter had

14 points and 11 rebounds, his 23rd double-double of the season.

DEBUTS

Phoenix forward Torrey Craig, acquired from the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, played 23 minutes, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds and four assists. Craig played 32 games for the Suns last season before signing with Indiana in the offseason. The Suns’ other trade-deadline acquisition, guard Aaron Holiday, scored 10 points in nine minutes.

“Watching those two guys fit right into the program is pretty cool,” Williams said.

UP NEXT

Magic: Visit Denver on Monday.

Suns: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
downtowndevil.com

Balanced scoring sees Suns topple Magic

Every shot seemed to be falling for a handful of players on the Phoenix Suns’ roster from top to bottom in Saturday night’s win against the Orlando Magic. Phoenix defeated Orlando 132-105 in front of the home crowd thriving on every made basket. Guard Devin Booker led the...
NBA
FanSided

3 Phoenix Suns Rivalries Impacted by 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA took a page out of major league baseball’s book a few days ago, coming through with a highly entertaining trade deadline period that had everyone glued to their phones like a millennial in an airport. The Phoenix Suns of course participated, as did 21 other teams in the star-shuffling extravaganza.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Jamahl Mosley
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Chuma Okeke
Reuters

Suns crush Magic for fifth straight win

Chris Paul posted his 30th double-double of the season and Devin Booker scored 26 points, leading the host Phoenix Suns to a 132-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Paul, who two days earlier became the 31st player in NBA history to reach 500 career double-doubles, dished out...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Suns, Pacers Talked Ayton, Sabonis Swap Before Kings Trade?

The Indiana Pacers did exactly what they said that they would, leading up to the 2022 NBA trade deadline. They wanted to move on from some veteran players, shake up the roster, and put the team in a better position for the future. The Pacers ended up completing three trades...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Orlando Magic 132
RealGM

Suns, Pacers Had Brief Dialogue On Deandre Ayton For Domantas Sabonis

The Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers had a brief conversation around a trade of Deandre Ayton for Domantas Sabonis, sources tell Zach Lowe of ESPN. The talks didn't get far and may have been informal and exploratory without a formal offer from other team. Sabonis is due $18.5 million next...
NBA
ESPN

Jokic and the Nuggets take on the Magic

Orlando Magic (13-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-25, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets host the Orlando Magic. Jokic currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 25.8 points per game. The Nuggets have gone 15-10 at home. Denver ranks...
NBA
arizonasports.com

Phoenix Suns keep faith in continuity, take smart chance on Aaron Holiday

It was a great trade deadline for the Phoenix Suns. Let’s get that out of the way. But if there was one need for the team, it was another threat off the bounce, solely due to the fact that both Cam Payne and Landry Shamet have underperformed as the reserve backcourt.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
brightsideofthesun.com

Recap: Suns win 5th straight, 132-105, as they welcome Craig and Holiday to the Valley

The Phoenix Suns (a.k.a. best team in the NBA) did it again and beat the Orlando Magic pretty handedly, as expected. The 132-105 win came in a dominant performance against a Magic team who now hold the worst record in the league. Booker had 26-5-5 in 29 minutes in a game that he started off cold again, going 0-5 before hitting his first FG. Ayton and CP3, again, had a strong showing as well. Chris had 10 points and 15 assists on 26 minutes, as the Big Fellow added 17 and 10 in 25 minutes.
NBA
RealGM

Serge Ibaka Waived Trade Bonus In Deal To Bucks

Serge Ibaka could have pocketed a nice chunk of change when he was traded on deadline day, but Ibaka waived his bonuses so that the four-team trade could be completed. Ibaka could have collected nearly $400,000 when he was traded from the LA Clippers to the Milwaukee Bucks, but it could have made completing the deal more complicated from a salary-matching perspective. Ibaka waived his bonus to allow the deal to go through.
NBA
NBC Sports

Another report of growing tension between Gobert, Mitchell in Jazz locker room

There has been pressure on the Jazz this season from the opening tip — a make-or-break season for the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert era in Utah. If this season doesn’t see a deep playoff run, it has been expected the roster will be broken down and one of the big stars traded. Having a new owner in Ryan Smith, then him hiring Danny Ainge to head up basketball operations only increased the perception that it is now or never for these Jazz.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy