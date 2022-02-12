Warning! Yoga May Release a River of Tears!

Originally Posted On: https://www.myvinyasapractice.com/antaranga-yoga/. Upon hearing the word ‘yoga’ most people conjure up the image of people moving through elaborate postures in a hot room with loud music. Those of us who have studied Yoga know that asana, or the physical movement that people imagine when Yoga is mentioned, is just one of eight limbs, or aspects of yoga. Though we look at the eight limbs separately, they are a system that exists together as an education guide to Self Realization. Although some practitioners benefit greatly from the physical practices of yoga asana and pranayama, the more subtle practices lead to states of liberation and bliss. In Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras, eight aspects of practice are introduced to practitioners so that all of the practices, gross and subtle, are accessible. The steps are laid out to successfully guide one through the layers of experience and to complete Oneness and Ananda, or bliss. Antaranga takes us past the physical and towards the internal practices that support our connection to the spiritual aspects of yoga that can sometimes be forgotten.

YOGA ・ 13 DAYS AGO