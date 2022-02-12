ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Hull City 0-1 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic's 31st Championship goal of the season gives leaders victory

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAleksandar Mitrovic scored his 31st league goal of the season as Championship leaders Fulham strengthened their grip on top spot with a narrow win at Hull City. The away side had the better of the play in the first half but it was the hosts who should have taken the lead...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

