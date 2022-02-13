ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbRjf_0eD4HxBV00

Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night.

Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game.

Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle Lowry stole Thomas’ pass, dribbled downcourt and found P.J. Tucker, who got fouled and converted his shots to secure Miami’s fifth consecutive win.

“I think that was what it was going to take, some random deflection,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said of Lowry’s defensive play. “It didn’t go necessarily how we wanted it to in the fourth quarter. Particularly when we had the 20-point lead, we allowed them some life with some of our inefficient offense.”

Duncan Robinson finished with 17 points and hit 6-of-10 3-pointers, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro each scored 13 and Lowry had 13 points and six assists for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat.

Thomas had 22 points and Kessler Edwards finished with 13 for the Nets, who have lost their last two in the slide by single digits. Their previous five losses were by double figures.

“There were some moments where it could have gotten away,” Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. “We found a way to scrap and claw. They rose to the occasion and took the challenge.”

Irving shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, in the fourth quarter.

“It’s being myself, making some shots,” Irving said of his late scoring spree. “There were some easy opportunities I had in those first three quarters but in that fourth I saw the lane open up a little bit more and I was just being very decisive.”

The Heat stretched a six-point lead at halftime with a 16-3 spurt to start the third period. Eight points from Adebayo and Robinson’s two 3-pointers keyed the run. Dewayne Dedmon split two free throws with 1:53 remaining in the quarter, giving Miami its largest lead at 89-68.

“We had a good start to the third quarter but then let off a little bit,” Robinson said. “We have to be better than that. But still, to win games down the stretch, having those closing possessions and stops were big.”

Former league MVP Kevin Durant recently began workouts in hopes of returning to the Nets lineup. Durant has been sidelined since his spraining left knee in a game against New Orleans Jan. 15.

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, acquired by the Nets with Ben Simmons in the trade for James Harden, had not been cleared to play.

TIP-INS

Nets: Thomas has scored 20 points or more in four of his last five games. He is averaging 23.2 during the stretch. ... C/F LaMarcus Aldridge (left ankle sprain) missed his seventh straight.

Heat: Miami is 19-6 vs. East at home and 23-12 overall. .... The winning streak coincides with Lowry’s return. He missed nine games because of personal reasons. ... F Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) sat out.

HOME AT LAST

The recently completed six-game road slate has positioned the Heat toward a favorable home stretch to conclude the regular season. Beginning with Saturday’s game against Brooklyn, Miami will play 17 of its final 26 at home. And the longest road trip remaining is a three-game set at Boston, Chicago and Toronto March 30-April 3.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Sacramento on Monday.

Heat: Host Dallas on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons’ new jersey number with Nets leads to jokes

Ben Simmons has barely been with the Brooklyn Nets for 24 hours, but he is already providing material for jokes. The Nets announced on Friday that Simmons, who was just acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the James Harden blockbuster trade, will wear the No. 10 jersey in Brooklyn.
NBA
FanSided

Ben Simmons was moved to tears in phone call with Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons was reportedly emotional on a phone call with Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets finalized a trade for him on Thursday, Feb. 10. The NBA trade deadline featured the conclusion of the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga. He did not play a single game this season as he wanted a trade from the team, which did not happen quickly due to the 76ers’ high asking price. But that all changed at the deadline, as Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden going to the 76ers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley has hilarious new nickname for Kyrie Irving

Charles Barkley may be 58 years old and not quite in basketball shape. But he can still posterize today’s NBA stars just fine. The TNT analyst sent social media into hysterics on Thursday with his funny new nickname for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. As the broadcast aired footage of Irving warming up for a game against the Washington Wizards, Barkley dubbed Irving, “Half-Man, Half-A-Season.”
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden misled Nets while pursuing exit strategy?

James Harden seemingly told the Brooklyn Nets one thing while simultaneously doing something else throughout the season, according to a new report. A feature by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski dove deeply into the issues that led to Thursday’s blockbuster trade that saw Harden shipped to Philadelphia. One key point the report claims is that Harden assured the Nets he was committed to the organization while simultaneously speaking with agents about a possible exit strategy.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Brooklyn Nets#Eastern Conference
SportsGrid

Newly Acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Set to Make Nets Debut Monday

Help is on the way, Brooklyn Nets fans. Four days after the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA, sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and picks, Curry and Drummond appear set to make their Nets debut on Monday. Adam Zagoria tweeted that...
NBA
ABC News

Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant glad Nets pushed through 'noise' after James Harden trade

MIAMI -- Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant says he doesn't feel that former teammate James Harden owes him an explanation for wanting to leave the organization. Harden was the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks to the Nets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
fantasypros.com

Kyrie Irving leads the Nets with 29 points Saturday

Kyrie Irving recorded 29 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3 PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals , and one block in the Nets’ 115-111 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. Fantasy Impact:. Irving led the Nets in usage on Saturday and scored 29 points during the...
NBA
NBC Sports

Lakers, Warriors, Nets among teams targeting Goran Dragic after buyout

All season long, it has been expected that first Goran Dragic would get traded by the Raptors somewhere, second that new team would buy him out making Dragic a free agent, and third Dragic would sign with the Mavericks to play next to countrymate Luka Doncic. Then Mavericks GM Nico...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

James Harden caused 1 final parting headache for Nets

James Harden may be giving one last middle finger to the Brooklyn Nets on his way out of town. Adam Zagoria of the New York Times reported on Saturday that Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, two of the players that the Nets acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the Harden trade, were unable to play in that night’s game against the Miami Heat despite both players being in Miami. The reason was because Harden had yet to officially report to the 76ers and take his physical so that the trade could be completed.
NBA
NBA

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond Join Brooklyn Nets

In the wake of Thursday’s blockbuster trade with Philadelphia, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond joined the Brooklyn Nets in Miami for Saturday night’s game against the Heat, though their debuts for the team will have to wait until the return to Brooklyn. Curry and Drummond were acquired along...
NBA
Tacoma News Tribune

Brooklyn Nets At Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-93, win in Brooklyn on 10/27 and has currently won three-straight against the Nets in Miami. The Heat are 76-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 35-32 in road games ... Duncan Robinson has connected on 690 three-point field goals this season, just 10 short from 700. Robinson has played in 213 career NBA games. The fastest player in NBA history to make their 700th three-point field goal is Buddy Hield in his 269th game ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. Tyler Herro (knee) and Caleb Martin (foot) are probable.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy