ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rihanna Breaks The Internet In Custom Top And Pants By The Attico

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBrix_0eD43MQZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExrXw_0eD43MQZ00

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty


Rihanna is certainly killing this pregnancy and she’s just sent the internet into a frenzy again with her latest fashionable ensemble!

Last night, the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur stepped out for a Fenty Beauty & Skin party in Los Angeles and certainly stole the show in a custom sheer green and purple ensemble from The Attico. She paired the look with a bright, bold red lip and wore her hair long, straight, and parted over to one side with some behind her ear and the other falling to frame her gorgeous face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJ89S_0eD43MQZ00

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


The 33-year-old was accompanied by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who wore a Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoGcf_0eD43MQZ00

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


The gorgeous couple was all smiles as they walked hand in hand into the event where Bajan mommy-to-be was the star of the evening. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnph1_0eD43MQZ00

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Inside the event, the billionaire beauty chatted with PEOPLE about her pregnancy, noting that it’s fun but challenging to be fashionable while pregnant. “ I like it. I’m enjoying it,” she told the magazine. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the singer added. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” She continued, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” Rihanna continued. “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b****.”

And we’re certainly having just as much fun watching the pregnant mommy-to-be dress up and fashionable during her journey to motherhood!

We can’t wait for more pregnancy looks from the mommy-to-be!

Don’t miss…

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna Channels the 00’s With A Trucker Hat And Butterfly Crop Top

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Idaho8.com

Rihanna shares a new baby bump photo on Instagram

Rihanna has given us another glimpse of her pregnancy. The singer and beauty mogul this week revealed that she and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. On Wednesday, Rihanna shared previously published photos of her baby bump — plus a new one. “How the gang...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Drake’s Response To Rihanna Being Pregnant With Asap Rocky Was Just Revealed—We're So Sad For Him!

As the entire world is elated for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s pregnancy news, some fans on Twitter began thinking about Drake, the rapper who notably made his love for the singer public numerous times, and was swept up in a relationship that she continuously denied. Although the two have been seen kissing in public, collaborated on romantic songs and seemed to have an undeniable connection and chemistry over the years, their relationship fizzled out in 2016. Rihanna dated several people after their time together and now has fully moved on. While Drake has dated high-profile women in the years that followed, his recent actions following the pregnancy news suggest he may still harbor resentment for the way their relationship ended.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna & Blue Ivy Carter Reunite At Rams Game As JAY-Z Snaps Photos

Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around. As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Rihanna
Person
Virgil Abloh
hot1061.com

Rihanna goes pantless with a parka for date night with A$AP Rocky

Despite it being the dead of winter, Rihanna decided to ditch the pants on a recent date night with her mans A$AP Rocky. Let’s start off by saying, this is not us judging Rihanna’s date night outfit choice. Because A — we know better and B — when it comes to fashion Rihanna is never wrong. This is simply just us talking about it, because it’s Rihanna and that’s what we must do.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Da Brat Is Expecting Her First Child With Finacée Jesseca Dupart: See the Pics

Rap star Da Brat is ready to grow her family — and according to her, that’s exactly what she and her fiancée, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, are doing. In an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 31), the “Funkdafied” rapper and her partner shared a pic of the two of them facing a mirror, with the rapper’s arms wrapped around her partner’s waist and forming a small heart with her hands. “We are EXTENDING the family,” they wrote, followed by an emoji of a pregnant woman.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Beyoncé’s New Hairstyle Has Fans Comparing Her To Anna Wintour

Even though it’s been a while since she’s put out new music, Beyoncé still manages to keep fans on their toes every time she appears on Instagram. Though she rarely includes a caption, her posts speak for themselves, whether she’s lounging on a yacht with her husband Jay Z or gracing a red carpet. While she loves to switch up her nails, outfits, and makeup looks, the star hasn’t majorly changed her hair in years and instead has long stuck with her signature long, highlighted locks; making her new look that much more historic. In a brand new campaign, Beyoncé's bob haircut undoubtedly pulls focus — and shows the short hair trend who’s boss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Maternity#Internet#Rich Fury Getty Inside#Ugh
POPSUGAR

Rihanna's Baby-Pink Pregnancy Nails Feel Like a Hint

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement via Instagram on Jan. 31 with a close-up shot of Rihanna's pregnant belly. In the baby-bump photos, Rihanna can be seen in a pink puffer coat and a baby-pink manicure to match, which got us thinking . . . is the mom-to-be hinting at something? (There's no sign of blue anywhere, we'll just say that.)
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Fans Speculate That Rihanna Is Expecting Twins After This Comment Gigi Hadid Made

It's been a few days now since Rihanna revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby, and we still haven't recovered. The 33-year-old “Diamonds” singer unveiled the news that she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were expecting last weekend, when the pair took a snowy walk through Harlem and RiRi showed off her baby bump. Then, as headlines started swarming, the singer confirmed the news by posting the reveal photos to her official Instagram, along with a bathroom snap, where she is seen looking down at her baby bump. She captioned the slideshow, “How the gang pulled up to black history month.”
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Bares Baby Bump in Lace-Up Top Paired With Sky-High Stilettos

Rihanna's maternity fashion is nothing short of spectacular. The 33-year-old singer was snapped going out to dinner in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night, and her bare baby bump was on full display in a statement-making top, leggings and heels. Rihanna rocked a black lace-up sweater during her outing, and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With A$AP Rocky — See Her Bare Baby Bump

It’s official – Rihanna is pregnant & expecting her first child with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky! She confirmed the news by debuting a bare baby bump on Jan. 31. The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Rihanna is pregnant! The singer and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child together and we could not be happier for the couple. The exciting news was confirmed on Jan. 31, when photos surfaced of Rihanna and A$AP out in New York City. The singer had her bare baby bump on full display underneath a pink coat, which was buttoned only at the top, as the duo strolled around Harlem. She paired the look with low-rise jeans and looked blissfully happy as she walked alongside her man.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Rihanna's Pregnancy Style: All Of The Singer's Best Maternity Looks

Rihanna has been serving us look after major look ever since the Barbadian singer burst onto the scene back in 2005 – from the endless classic Y2K looks of the early years, all the way through to that Swarovski naked dress and the full-yellow Met Gala dress that have already become the stuff of legend. And once she started dating A$AP Rocky, the two almost instantly became the hottest couple of the decade – with the impeccable couple style to boot.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Fashion Killas: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s Most Stylish Moments Together

There are few couples who dress as well as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Outfits like the ones they wore to the Met Gala 2021 or for the recent photoshoot to announce Rihanna’s pregnancy prove that point. Let’s face it, we like to see influential and attractive people together. Both Rihanna and Rocky fit that bill, and they have another thing in common: style. They both get dressed with a certain aplomb and we love them for it. So seeing these two fashion powerhouses together on a more regular basis is exciting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecut.com

New Rihanna Baby-Bump Pic Just Dropped

In the three days since Rihanna announced her pregnancy, I have not known rest. When is she due? Is this why she and A$AP Rocky wore giant comforters to the Met Gala? Will the child also be Barbadian royalty? How is Drake doing? Rihanna could sense these questions, I’m sure. Thus, she did what any loving mother would do: give her baby (me) a little treat!
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy