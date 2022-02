AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn held Texas A&M to just 27.1 percent shooting from the floor and got a triple double from big man Walker Kessler as the No. 1 Tigers cruised to a 75-58 win over the Aggies to improve to 23-2 overall and 11-1 in Southeastern Conference play. Allen Flanigan led the way for Bruce Pearl's team with 16 points while Kessler added 12 points, 12 blocks and 11 rebounds in the win. K.D. Johnson added 11 points for the Tigers with Devan Cambridge adding 10 off the bench in the victory.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO