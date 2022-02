In the main event of UFC 271, Israel Adesanya retained his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker, the main he dethroned in 2019.The pair’s bout on Saturday was much more closely contested than their initial clash – which Adesanya won by second-round TKO – with the “Last Stylebender” edging past Whittaker via unanimous decision, though the result could easily have gone the other way.It leaves the champion needing a new challenger, while former title holder Whittaker is in a strange spot.Here, we look at who’s next for each man, as well as other key players from UFC 271 – including...

UFC ・ 9 HOURS AGO