The Jets did their part on the weekend taking three out of a possible four points from Dallas and Nashville. They are seven points out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference and that brings us to this four-game homestand for Winnipeg. Tonight, the Jets will play in front of a half full crowd at Canada Life Centre before being able to get up to full capacity for the remainder of the season. The timing couldn't be better with the Jets needing support from their fans down the final half of the season.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO