ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Demko has 51 saves as Canucks beat Maple Leafs 3-2

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqze9_0eD3CoEq00

Thatcher Demko had a career-high 51 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 Saturday night.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Brock Boeser and Juno Lammikko also scored for the Canucks.

“It’s two points,” Demko said after the game. “It doesn’t matter what the circumstances are. I try to make as many saves as I can to try and get two points.

“The result was good. That’s all that matters.”

Demko stopped William Nylander on a breakaway in the third period and then denied Ilya Mikheyev to preserve Vancouver's one-goal lead. He topped his previous career high of 45 saves and 49 shots faced against the New York Islanders on March 10, 2020. His previous season high was 40 saves against Pittsburgh on Dec. 4.

Demko became the second goaltender this season to make at least 50 saves in a game, joining Elvis Merzlikins of Columbus who stopped 56 shots in a game on Jan. 26. Demko is the fifth goaltender in Canucks franchise history to record at least 50 saves in a game and the first since Roberto Luongo stopped 50 on March 20, 2010.

Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau, who replaced the fired Travis Green on Dec. 5, said he’s become accustomed to Demko making the impossible look easy.

“We’ve been talking about him all year,” said Boudreau. “He certainly is showing us what he can do. It was a valiant effort. Let’s face it, when you get 50-plus shots and only two power-play goals, your goaltender is doing something really well.”

Auston Matthews and Ondrej Kase scored power-play goals for Toronto, which has lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since October. Petr Mrazek had 21 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Matthews said Demko was the difference in the game.

“He’s just a really good goalie,” he said. “He’s really big and athletic. ... He’s a been a big key for them as far as turning their season around and getting some more wins.”

Trailing 2-0 after one period, the Maple Leafs tied it in the second when they outshot the Canucks 24-7.

It took Toronto just 25 seconds to capitalize after Vancouver’s Bo Horvat was sent off for high-sticking. After Demko stopped Nylander’s shot, John Tavares passed the rebound to Matthews who scored his 32nd of the season and 15th in 18 games with 7:14 remaining.

The Maple Leafs tied it less than three minutes later. With Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn off for tripping, Kase deflected Jason Spezza’s shot past Demko for his ninth with 4:19 left in the period.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe liked the fight his team showed.

“They are a team that relies on world-class goaltending to win games,” said Keefe. “You give them a two-goal lead and it’s an uphill climb. I love that our guys kept fighting. Goaltending was the difference.”

The Canucks regained the lead when Lammikko slid a rebound under Mrazek with 1:30 left in the second.

“We had a lot of work to do going into the third but that was a big goal for us,” said Miller. “There’s a big difference between being tied and a one-goal lead."

The game was barely 90 seconds old when Miller got the Canucks on the scoreboard 1:29 into the game. Mrazek stopped Horvat who was slicing in front of the net, but the Canucks captain’s stick looked to spin the goalie around. Miller put the rebound in an open net.

Mrazek argued but Toronto didn’t challenge the play.

Boeser made it 2-0 at 6:00 after Toronto’s Pierre Engvall was called for high-sticking. He put in the rebound off a shot through traffic from Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Miller also had an assist on the play, giving him eight goals and 11 assists in his last 17 games.

Miller said getting the early lead, and not being forced to play from behind, was crucial against the high-octane Leafs.

“Tonight, I thought we did a good job of starting fast and straightforward,” he said. “We got rewarded with a couple breaks, a couple of bounces. We titled the ice nicely.”

The Maple Leafs came close in the waning seconds of the period when Tavares banged a shot off the post.

NOTES: Demko made his 35th start, fifth among NHL goalies. ... Canucks D Quinn Hughes missed his third consecutive game due to COVID-19 protocols. ... Toronto F Wayne Simmonds returned to the lineup after missing the loss in Calgary to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. ... Vancouver D Travis Hamonic played after missing 21 games with an ankle injury. ... The last time Toronto lost back-to-back games in regulation was Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Seattle on Monday night to finish a three-game trip.

Canucks: At San Jose on Thursday night before a three-game homestand.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Shutdown game by Demko propels the Canucks over the Leafs

Thatcher Demko and the Vancouver Canucks (22-21-6) hand the Toronto Maple Leafs (30-12-3) their second consecutive loss on the road, collecting a pivotal two points to slide them into sixth in the Pacific Division. Coming off a 6-3 loss on Wednesday night against the Islanders, the Canucks needed to take...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Three Takeaways in Maple Leafs 3-2 Loss to the Canucks

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Vancouver Canucks by a score of 3-2. It was a game they could have and probably should have won. How good are the Toronto Maple Leafs? Consider that the last time the Maple Leafs lost back-to-back games in regulation was during the first month of the season. On October 22, 23, and 25 the team lost three straight games in regulation times. They hadn’t lost two in a row in regulation since then – until tonight. That’s good.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

7 Maple Leafs Takeaways: ‘Self-inflicted loss’ or getting Demko’d?

You can win the special-teams battle, dominate play at even-strength, and still lose the night if you don’t dress the best goalie. Hockey, that’s how she goes. At even-strength Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs generated 70 attempts, 40 shots, 31 scoring chances, 14 high-danger chances… and scored zero goals.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek to Take the Net vs Canucks

With the recent struggles of goaltender Jack Campbell, the Toronto Maple Leafs will need to rely on Petr Mrazek more down the stretch. With Jack Campbell struggling, the Toronto Maple Leafs will turn to Mrazek for tonight’s game against the Canucks. When Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas signed Mrazek...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Hamonic
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
William Nylander
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
Brock Boeser
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
John Tavares
Person
Jason Spezza
nhltraderumor.com

Vancouver Canucks interested in a Pavel Zacha trade

The NHL Trade Rumors mill has been busy lately with the Vancouver Canucks rumored to be trading one of J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser or Connor Garland. Rumors are now coming out that the Canucks have interest in trading for Devils forward Pavel Zacha. Jeff Marek was on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

• Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Maple Leafs this season: Feb. 12 (home), Mar. 5 (away). • Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games vs the Maple Leafs (3-2-0 in their last 5). • The Canucks have a 69-63-22-3 all-time record in 157...
NHL
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs vs. Canucks prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/12/2022

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into Vancouver for the first game this year between these two Canadian teams. Toronto is safely in a 3rd place spot in the Atlantic division, but they’re coming off of a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday, ending their win streak at six games. Vancouver is looking to defend home ice in the last leg of their mini three-game homestand, after losing to the New York Islanders 6-3 at home on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Canucks prediction and pick.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vancouver Canucks#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs
FOX Sports

Matthews and Toronto take on Seattle

Toronto Maple Leafs (30-12-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-28-4, eighth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Seattle. He's seventh in the league with 55 points, scoring 32 goals and recording 23 assists. The Kraken have gone 9-15-2 in home games....
NHL
markerzone.com

CANUCKS HEAD COACH BRUCE BOUDREAU PROVIDES UPDATE ON BRANDON SUTTER

It's not the news fans of the Vancouver Canucks were wanting to hear. On Sunday, head coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters that he doesn't expect forward Brandon Sutter to return to the Canucks line-up this season. Sutter, 32, tested positive for COVID-19 during the Canucks' massive outbreak back in April...
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: Oilers 3, Islanders 1

The Islanders dropped a 3-1 result to Edmonton on Friday night. The New York Islanders dropped a 3-1 result to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night at Rogers Place. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves 36 on shots in the loss for the Islanders. Mike Smith made 37 saves 38 on...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Should Reunite with Luke Schenn to Strengthen Third Pair

If you told me in 2012 that I would be writing this piece 10 years later, I probably would have laughed at you. In 2012, the Toronto Maple Leafs traded former fifth-overall pick Luke Schenn to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward James van Riemsdyk. At one time, Schenn...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
theScore

Canucks' Boudreau doesn't expect Sutter to play this season

Vancouver Canucks forward Brandon Sutter hasn't played a game this season, and it doesn't seem like he'll be doing so any time soon. Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau said he doesn't anticipate Sutter being able to return in 2021-22, according to team beat reporter Jeff Paterson. The 32-year-old has been...
NHL
iheart.com

MacKinnon Returns, Kuemper Gets A Shutout In Avs 4-0 Win Over Stars

In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Red Wings

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-23-8) are in the Motown on Saturday to take on Jeff Blashill's Detroit Red Wings (21-21-6) in a matinee game. Gametime at Little Caesars Arena is noon Eastern time (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). On Wednesday, the Red Wings skated to a 6-3 victory...
NHL
ABC News

After 'really unlucky play,' Nathan MacKinnon returns in Colorado Avalanche's convincing victory

DALLAS -- Nathan MacKinnon had an assist in his return game and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday, padding their lead atop the NHL. MacKinnon, 26, out since Jan. 26 with a concussion and a facial fracture, took his rightful place on Colorado's top line, playing 17:45 of game action on 24 shifts vs. Dallas. The win was Colorado's second straight and the Avalanche have not lost in regulation since Dec. 16. They ended Sunday with 72 points, three ahead of the Florida Panthers, who are second in the overall league standings.
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

Canucks tired of slow starts ahead of Maple Leafs' visit

The first period will be the key for the Vancouver Canucks when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Slow starts have been an ongoing problem for the Canucks and the issue arose again Wednesday in a 6-3 loss to the visiting New York Islanders. The Canucks gave up...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Hamilton, Red Wings, Hayton

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton isn’t returning to the ice for the team’s Super Bowl Sunday matchup against Pittsburgh, but Devils team reporter Amanda Stein says he’s getting closer to returning to the lineup from a jaw injury that’s kept him out of the lineup since the beginning of January. Hamilton has been practicing with the team but is still getting comfortable with the helmet protection required for him to safely play as his jaw continues to recover. New Jersey has won just four out of 15 games with Hamilton out of the lineup. They undoubtedly miss his production and play-driving ability from the back end.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy