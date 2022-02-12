Why Boosie Badazz Is Suing Instagram | RSMS

Kanye West and Lil Durk are set to go head to head on February 22 when they drop their respective albums DONDA 2 and 7220. Most people will be picking sides while others will just enjoy all the new music that’s coming out, but one person, in particular, is making sure he’s not being left out of the mix.
2-22-22 is looking like a great day ahead for the Hip-Hop community as Boosie Badazz announces that he, too, will be releasing a project on the particular date alongside Lil Durk and Kanye West. “IM DROPPING MY ALBUM THE SAME DAY AS @kanyewest n @lildurk 2/22/22,” the “Set it Off”...
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
When it comes to romance, Snoop Dogg has made the rounds…and he’s married to his high school sweetheart today. Find out more about the rapper’s relationship history here!. Rapper Snoop Dogg has been true to his name over the years, romancing different women and sharing children with...
Former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight has been imprisoned since 2015 for the fatal hit-and-run of Terry Carter. But before he was put behind bars, Knight lived a colorful life — and has the stories to prove it. Even so, Memphis Bleek is disputing something Knight said in a 2001 interview with Last Call with Carson Daly.
As NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk, Yung Miami and other celebrities make their mark on social media with the money challenge, Soulja Boy has joined in on the conversation, touting that he was the first rapper to ever do it. The new resurgence of the trend started with NBA YoungBoy, who's...
True to his name, Moneybagg Yo is serious about his paper. The Memphis rapper charges upwards of $200,000 a show and $100,000 a verse while his 2021 album A Gangsta’s Pain moved over 1.1 million copies, making it the 16th best-selling album of the year. But his hustle isn’t...
Uber has been upsetting a few Hip Hop artists lately and at least one of them is expanding on a situation that went viral online. First, Snoop Dogg shared a video of a text exchange he was having with his Uber driver who wrote that he couldn't deliver the Rap icon's food because the neighborhood wasn't safe. Then, 2 Chainz shared a video showing a driver attempting to kick his wife and daughter out of his vehicle, tossing them out in the snow.
The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
Essentially, Andy Cohen is viewed by many fans as almost like the Santa Claus or Godfather of the Real Housewives franchise. He executive produces the various shows and presides over their drama-filled reunion specials, which makes it no wonder that it seems like the castmates are ever-eager to be on his good side. (Both figuratively and literally.) Unfortunately for them, the longtime Bravo host admitted that there are indeed some among them he hates. Cohen has also shared why none of them (including the favored) are getting that follow back on his Instagram.
Back in 2019, Funk Flex, Ebro Darden, and T.I. made waves on social media after revealing their Top 50 rappers of all time. One name that was left off each of their rankings was The Game, who apparently has used the slight as motivation for his new album. The Compton...
Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
Kodak Black is really not afraid of making his intentions known to other women. Lately, he’s been trying to win DreamDoll’s affection despite her ignoring his advances, but that isn’t discouraging him. On Thursday (February 3), Kodak jumped on his Instagram Stories to shoot another shot at...
Snoop Dogg was in a clowning mood on social media on Wednesday (February 2). The rap star took to Instagram to re-share a ridiculous photo of two people who at first glance could be long lost stepchildren to 2 Chainz and DJ Khaled. The purpose of the re-share remains unclear, but the photo and its caption garnered a few laughs in the comment sections.
The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
