ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Boosie Badazz Is Suing Instagram | RSMS

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 2 days ago

Boosie Badazz has been kicked off of Instagram again, and now...

okcheartandsoul.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Boosie Badazz Joining List of New Music Releasing on Feb. 22

2-22-22 is looking like a great day ahead for the Hip-Hop community as Boosie Badazz announces that he, too, will be releasing a project on the particular date alongside Lil Durk and Kanye West. “IM DROPPING MY ALBUM THE SAME DAY AS @kanyewest n @lildurk 2/22/22,” the “Set it Off”...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boosie Badazz
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Alicia Keys
ETOnline.com

Snoop Dogg Has a Gift for the Couple Who Returned His Missing French Bull Dog

Snoop Dogg's French bulldog is still young and wild but definitely not free, after the rapper announced he's been reunited with his missing pooch, Frank. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank the "lovely couple" who found his missing dog. For the kind gesture, Snoop said he's hooking them up with some sweet gifts.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ig#Dabrattv
hotnewhiphop.com

2 Chainz Speaks On Uber Driver Incident Involving Wife & Kids

Uber has been upsetting a few Hip Hop artists lately and at least one of them is expanding on a situation that went viral online. First, Snoop Dogg shared a video of a text exchange he was having with his Uber driver who wrote that he couldn't deliver the Rap icon's food because the neighborhood wasn't safe. Then, 2 Chainz shared a video showing a driver attempting to kick his wife and daughter out of his vehicle, tossing them out in the snow.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Admits There Are Real Housewives He Hates And Shares Why He Won't Follow Any Of 'Em On Instagram

Essentially, Andy Cohen is viewed by many fans as almost like the Santa Claus or Godfather of the Real Housewives franchise. He executive produces the various shows and presides over their drama-filled reunion specials, which makes it no wonder that it seems like the castmates are ever-eager to be on his good side. (Both figuratively and literally.) Unfortunately for them, the longtime Bravo host admitted that there are indeed some among them he hates. Cohen has also shared why none of them (including the favored) are getting that follow back on his Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Dr. Dre Addresses Ex-Wife In New Grand Theft Auto Song Featuring Eminem

Yesterday, Dr. Dre officially released the 6 songs he made for “Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract” on all streaming platforms as singles. On “Gospel” featuring Eminem, the Beats mogul seemingly addresses his ex-wife’s divorce settlement. The 56-year-old mega producer, rhymes, “N***a like me still...
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Ridiculous 2 Chainz & DJ Khaled Doppelgängers On Instagram

Snoop Dogg was in a clowning mood on social media on Wednesday (February 2). The rap star took to Instagram to re-share a ridiculous photo of two people who at first glance could be long lost stepchildren to 2 Chainz and DJ Khaled. The purpose of the re-share remains unclear, but the photo and its caption garnered a few laughs in the comment sections.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy