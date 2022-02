Merging the male and female acting categories into gender-neutral ones at the BAFTA Awards is something that has been discussed and remains under consideration, according to outgoing chief executive Amanda Berry. This follows a comprehensive review into the way the awards are voted for by 7000 members of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. “That was part of the review discussion,” Berry told the Times, referring to the prospect of gender-free categories. “And it will be discussed again.” The review followed the 2020 embarrassment of all 20 acting nominations going to white actors. BAFTA chairman Krish Majumdar’s review led to more...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO