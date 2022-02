Roy Hodgson admitted Watford were not good enough to win after they fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Brighton.Neal Maupay and Adam Webster were on target for the Seagulls, who extended their Premier League unbeaten run which stretches back to December 15.Watford have now yet to score in the three matches since the former England manager took the helm and have just one point to show for it.“My thoughts are that we weren’t good enough to win it,” Hodgson said.“I thought our first-half performance was much worse than I was expecting it to be. Having analysed the last two...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO