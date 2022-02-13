ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, VA

Brunswick Academy paints near-perfect picture in win over Amelia Academy 60-14

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago
Yes, Brunswick Academy looked superb in beating Amelia Academy, but no autographs please after its 60-14 victory in Virginia girls basketball on February 12.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

Henrico Citizen

Carver Academy dismantles Bluestone in convincing manner 76-55

Carver Academy painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Bluestone's defense for a 76-55 win for a Virginia boys basketball victory on February 12.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Cosby clips Western Branch in tight victory 48-44

Cosby poked just enough holes in Western Branch's defense to garner a taut 48-44 victory in a Virginia girls basketball matchup.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Winning recipe: Richmond Collegiate broils Norfolk Academy 55-44

Richmond Collegiate handed Norfolk Academy a tough 55-44 loss in Virginia boys basketball on February 12.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Mechanicsville routs Armstrong 65-22

Mechanicsville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Armstrong with an all-around effort during this 65-22 victory in Virginia girls basketball on February 12.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
County
Brunswick County, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Brunswick County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
Henrico Citizen

Veritas Collegiate collects victory over Cristo Rey 75-63

Riding a wave of production, Veritas Collegiate dunked Cristo Rey 75-63 on February 12 in Virginia boys high school basketball action.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Just a bit better; Jamestown slips past Bruton 66-64

Jamestown knocked off Bruton 66-64 during this Virginia boys high school basketball game. Jamestown got the better of the final-quarter scoring 66-64 to finish the game in style.
JAMESTOWN, VA
Henrico Citizen

Benedictine wins tense tussle with Catholic – Va Beach 61-52

Mighty close, mighty fine, Benedictine wore a victory shine after clipping Catholic – Va Beach 61-52 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Richmond Christian School survives taut tilt with Fuqua 43-34

Richmond Christian School broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Fuqua 43-34 in Virginia girls basketball on February 11.
RICHMOND, VA
#Paints#Highschool#Brunswick Academy
Henrico Citizen

Manor manhandles Dinwiddie 74-30

Manor rolled past Dinwiddie for a comfortable 74-30 victory in a Virginia boys basketball matchup.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Walsingham engulfs Peninsula Catholic in flames 75-8

Walsingham left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Peninsula Catholic 75-8 in Virginia girls basketball action on February 11.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Caroline claims gritty victory against James Monroe 49-42

Caroline topped James Monroe 49-42 in a tough tilt in Virginia girls basketball on February 11.
HIGH SCHOOL
Henrico Citizen

Ruh-Roh, Lloyd C. Bird shuts down Huguenot 96-60

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Lloyd C. Bird turned out the lights on Huguenot 96-60 in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on February 11.
HIGH SCHOOL
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Henrico Citizen

Charlottesville pulls python act on Goochland 62-12

Charlottesville controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 62-12 victory over Goochland in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on February 11.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Henrico Citizen

Goochland explodes on Charlottesville 82-47

Goochland's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Charlottesville during an 82-47 blowout during this Virginia boys high school basketball game.
GOOCHLAND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Here are the graduation dates for Henrico County’s public high schools

Henrico County Public Schools officials have set a schedule for commencement exercises for the Class of 2022. Ceremonies for the division’s nine comprehensive high schools will be held from June 14-16 at VCU’s Siegel Center, following a two-year stint at Richmond Raceway. Information about ticket availability and distribution will be provided closer to the events, according to HCPS officials.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
