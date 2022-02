The 12th-ranked UC San Diego women’s water polo team saw a mixed bag of results this past weekend on the first day of the Triton Invitational, hosted by the Tritons at Canyonview Aquatic Center. UCSD had not played for two weeks but looked to build on the previous two wins from their most recent performance at the Lancer Joust. After a promising early win against crosstown rivals No. 18 San Diego State University, the Tritons fell in the afternoon to No. 2 UCLA. The home side was then forced to look to Day 2 of the tournament to make a return to winning form.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO