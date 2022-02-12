What is trimetazidine, the drug at center of Valieva's doping drama?

BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva broke down in tears after an emotional practice session at the Olympics while her doping case is still to be decided. The 15-year-old Russian’s status at the Olympics is unclear after testing positive for a banned substance. She won a gold medal in the team event five days ago and is next scheduled to compete in the women’s competition on Tuesday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed it has received appeals from both the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency challenging Valieva’s right to compete.
The US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has questioned why the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been allowed to compete at the Olympics while she was banned for a similar offence. On Monday, the court of arbitration for sport (Cas) ruled 15-year-old Valieva could continue to compete at the Winter...
Tyrese discussed his mother's current condition during a live stream on Instagram, this week. She had been placed in a medically induced coma, earlier this month, while dealing with both pneumonia and COVID-19. The singer explains that "everything about her organs and the functionality of her body is not quite...
Fans have seen a number of wrestlers part ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it looks like another talent is no longer with the company. NXT UK star Candy Floss recently took to social media to explain that she had to step away from WWE to focus on mental health issues, and she also confirmed that her WWE contract expired in December.
Megaloblastic anemia is a type of blood cell deficiency with larger than normal red blood cells and enlarged and abnormal red blood cell precursors (megaloblasts) in the bone marrow. This type of anemia often develops due to vitamin B12 (cobalamin) deficiency or vitamin B9 (folate) deficiency. These deficiencies can occur...
She is moving on. There are all kinds of ways to present a wrestler to the audience and some of them can be a little bit over the top. Wrestlers have to find the right balance between absurd and believable to make things work, which can be rather tricky. Sometimes adjustments need to be made to find the right balance, which seems to be the case again with a current star.
An uncommon heart medication is at the center of an Olympic doping scandal that nearly sidelined a dynamo Russian figure skater before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled Monday that Kamila Valieva could compete in the short program of the women’s single skating competition. International anti-doping officials...
Comments / 0