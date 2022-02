VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – According to VCHS AD Mike Schultz, tonight’s Hi-liner basketball games have been cancelled with no make up dates. Both the girls and boys basketball teams were set to host Grand Forks Red River at the Hi-Liner Activity Center on Friday night. The girls basketball game that was played on February 5th at Grand Forks Red River will now count as a 2-point game. The boys basketball game that is scheduled to be played on February 19th in Grand Forks will now be a 2-point game.

