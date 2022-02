Super Bowl Sunday is the national holiday that does not come with a day off and even though many are working from home more than 17 million people will miss work on Monday, some taking the day off while others will call in sick. Whether they come into the office or work from home many will turn their computer on late or bail on the day early as it’s said that distractions and absences will cost employers over $4 billion. Super Bowl LVI (that’s 56) matches the upstart Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams who get to play at home at SoFi Stadium and regardless of who wins it will be a first. For the Bengals it is their third trip to the big game losing in 1982 & 89 so they are seeking their first crown. The Rams did win the Super Bowl in 2000 when they called St. Louis home…they lost in 1980, 2002 & 2019 and are looking to give LA fans their first title.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO