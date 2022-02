One opponent stands between the Cincinnati Bengals and the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy. Said opponent is the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Those Rams won 12 games, emerging from one of the toughest divisions in football, the NFC West, where three teams had 10-plus wins, before seizing the NFC. They’re playing at their home stadium and happen to do a lot of things well that can hurt the Bengals in matchups.

