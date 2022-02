AUBURN — Beating Texas A&M 75-58 at home Saturday did not qualify as a bounce-back win, according to Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl. "The bounce-back would have been interesting had we had to play this game on the road, and then we would have been challenged again in a tough environment," he said. "This is a pretty safe environment for us. So we'll take them one at a time. We'll talk about the bounce-back after the Vanderbilt game, OK?"

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO