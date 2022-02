It could be September before one of the busiest bridges in the area is back to normal after DDOT shut three lanes of it down Friday for emergency repairs. After initially estimating four months for repairs on Friday, on Monday a DDOT spokesperson told 7News the repairs are now expected to take until the end of summer for the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge, which connects I-66 in Virginia with Northwest Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO