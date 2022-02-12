Rutgers Hoops defeats No. 14 Wisconsin to earn third ranked win in a row

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball did what they were supposed to do by defeating the lousy Oregon State Beavers 76-65. Stanford freshman forward Harrison Ingram led the way for the Cardinal with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists while junior forward Spencer Jones (15 points & 8 rebounds), senior forward Jaiden Delaire (14 points), and freshman forward Maxime Raynaud (10 points) also finished in double figures. Junior guard Jarod Lucas led the way for the Beavers and all scorers with 17 points while senior forward Warith Alatishe (14 points) and junior forward Ahmad Rand (10 points & 6 rebounds) also finished in double figures. Stanford improves to 15-10 overall and 8-7 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State falls to 3-19 overall and 1-11 in the Pac-12.
