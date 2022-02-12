ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Rutgers Hoops defeats No. 14 Wisconsin to earn third ranked win in a row

By Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport Publisher
Scarlet Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutgers Basketball's winning streak continued today as they were able to defeat the No. 14 ranked Wisconsin Badgers by a final score of 73-65. This was not only the Scarlet Knights third win in a row, but also their third win versus a ranked oppoent as well. For only...

rutgers.rivals.com

