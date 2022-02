The Los Angeles Rams made it all the way to the Super Bowl this year, which means that the biggest football night of the year was hitting very close to home for some of our favorite stars — many of whom turned out for the big game at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. From couples like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoying a date night to A-listers like Matt Damon, Jay-Z, and Dwayne Johnson, there’s a ton of star power filling the air for this year’s game, and we haven’t even gotten to the long list of performers who killed it at this year’s half-time show.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO