Conan Compares LA Rams Fans To Cincinnati Bengals Fans | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Finger Lakes Times
 2 days ago

The Rams made it to the Super Bowl, but you wouldn't know it driving around Los Angeles.

www.fltimes.com

The Big Lead

Super Bowl Parking Prices in Los Angeles are Absolutely Insane

Driving and parking in Los Angeles has always been an issue. Too many cars and not enough room combine to create a typically-disastrous situation for a city where public transport has never been a strong suit. Throw a Super Bowl crowd on top of that and you have the scene currently playing out in La La Land.
TRAFFIC
NBC Sports

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022? Performer this year, average length, time, date, how to watch Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl LVI is just one day away and this year’s pregame entertainment including the performance of the national anthem is set. Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Super Bowl 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 13 on NBC and Peacock.
NFL
ComicBook

The Rock Kicks off Super Bowl 2022 With Pre-Game Speech

Can you smell what The Rock is kicking? Dwayne Johnson will kick off Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals with "Super Gold Sunday" on NBC, an opening tease honoring an "unprecedented day in sports media history": the airing of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13. The Black Adam star has hyped up his "electrifying" appearance during Sunday's Big Game, where Johnson will narrate the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Johnson will then step onto the gridiron for a pre-kickoff speech from the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
NFL
KTLA

Super Bowl halftime: Here are the ways the show pays homage to L.A.

It’s almost here. The biggest sporting event of year is set for Sunday at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. But, let’s be honest, many of us won’t be watching the Super Bowl because of football. Sure, the Rams will be playing at home and the Cincinnati Bengals haven’t been to the big game since 1989. But another […]
NFL
Rob Lowe
Nicole Byer
Conan O'brien
Andy Richter
Sona Movsesian
Matt Gourley
CNET

How to watch the Super Bowl today: Kickoff time, halftime show, where to watch or stream

It's finally Super Bowl Sunday, 2022 edition. The biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl LVI will be played today, Feb. 13 at the massive, ultra-modern SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This year's NFL title game will feature the NFC-champion Rams against the AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals. The schedule calls for a start time of 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET) live on NBC and Peacock.
NFL
Finger Lakes Times

Sona Fixes Your Life: Tough Love Edition | Team Coco

Sona answers your questions about sleeping as a new parent, must-have baby gear, and tough love.
TV & VIDEOS
Boston

These celebrities were spotted at the Super Bowl

Celebrities lined the stands of SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles on Sunday to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams battle it out in Super Bowl LVI. Whether it was notable Boston favorites like Matt Damon (seen wearing a “Boston Strong” shirt) or previous halftime headliner The Weeknd, the Los Angeles venue filled the stands with the famous.
NFL
#Bengals#American Football#La Rams Fans#Full Podcast#Facebook#Instagram#Fcc#Team Coco Team Coco#Team Coco Podcast Network#Tbs
Deadline

Super Bowl Ads: Watch The Latest, With Larry David, ‘Sopranos’ Reprise, Scarlett Johansson, ‘Austin Powers’ Cast, Zendaya, & More – Update

UPDATED with more ads Super Bowl LVI is finally upon us, and it feels a lot different than last year’s big game. For starters, SoFi Stadium in LA will be full. A year ago, the game vividly reflected the grueling early phase of Covid, as Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium hosted 24,835 fans, one-third of whom were newly vaccinated health care workers. This season, roaring crowds and close games have boosted NFL ratings, with the conference championship games at the end of January posting multi-year highs. NBCUniversal, which will carry the Super Bowl on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo, is hoping that breadth will...
NFL
Finger Lakes Times

Marshawn Lynch Tells Conan What Really Goes On In An NFL Pileup | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

"It's a lot of sh*t going on down there." - Marshawn Lynch explains what it's like to be at the bottom of an NFL pileup.
NFL
Finger Lakes Times

Bryce Dallas Howard's Brother Once Threw Up On Tom Cruise | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 07/19/06) Bryce Dallas Howard talks about her illegal teenage jobs, being from a family of redheads, and that time her little brother threw up on Tom Cruise.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Super Bowl LVI: Live Updates of Cincinnati vs. Los Angeles

Super Bowl LVI is finally here allowing sports hounds across the globe to make their bets on who will win this rousing bout between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. And as luck should have it, BET.com is on-hand for all the thrilling action on- and off-the field.
NFL
Finger Lakes Times

Martin Short & Lucille Ball's Airplane Argument | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

(Original airdate: 02/14/08) Martin Short tells Conan about the time he sat behind Lucille Ball on a flight.
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Prop Master Gay Perello’s Truck Is Full Of Weird Props | Parks and Recollection

Gay Perello tells Alan and Rob about the weirdest prop she has on her prop truck, and Rob shares a strange experience with a prop on "Californication."
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Martha Stewart Snaps Super Bowl Photo With Guy Fieri

Martha Stewart joined thousands of fans Sunday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI. Among the throngs of fans, the 80-year-old lifestyle guru managed to find none other than Guy Fieri, the two famed personalities posing for a photo during the Big Game.
NFL
The Independent

Super Bowl 2022: From Guy Fieri to Uber Eats, the best commercials ranked

Super Bowl 2022 has come to an end after a face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, during which brands made the most of their impressive marketing budgets during the big game’s uber-expensive commercial slots.Despite a scheduling conflict with Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl LVI drew a large audience, partly for the sporting event and partly because of the halftime show, which saw a performance by Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.From an Uber Eats ad starring Gwyneth Paltrow to a Planet Fitness ad featuring Lindsay Lohan, these were some of the...
NFL
Finger Lakes Times

Emma Roberts Was Stressed About Keeping "Scream 4" Secrets | CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 04/18/11) Emma was terrified she might accidentally reveal a spoiler from "Scream 4."
TV SERIES
Finger Lakes Times

Vanessa Bayer Reveals The Most Stressful Part Of Her "Late Night" Internship | Inside Conan

Former "Late Night" intern and SNL alum Vanessa Bayer reveals the most stressful aspect of her "Late Night" internship. Plus, Vanessa shares her advice for aspiring performers.
TV & VIDEOS
gratefulweb.com

Slash To Appear On ‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ Monday, Feb. 21

As SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS ready the release of their fourth album titled 4 this week (out Friday, February 11), SLASH will join comedian, talk show host Conan O’Brien on his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend” Monday, February 21, listen to the show HERE. SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS will launch their U.S. headlining tour this Tuesday, Feb. 8 and will visit 28 major cities; all tickets and dates: HERE. The new album 4 is available for pre order HERE. Read the Q&A as SLASH and lead singer MYLES KENNEDY breakdown the entire new album 4 in its entirety (media may post), HERE.
CELEBRITIES
imore.com

Super Bowl on Apple TV: how to watch Rams vs Bengals for free

Watching the Super Bowl on Apple TV tonight is very much an option for the streaming box, even if you've joined the cord-cutting community and are enjoying those epic savings now you've ditched the dated world of cable. "But what about NBC?" you say? That's the Super Bowl channel this year. Don't sweat it, we've put together a few options on how to watch Rams vs Bengals on NBC directly on Apple TV. We'll help you find a live stream if you're outside of the US as well. A quick reminder, the Super Bowl kick-off is set for 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT, 11:30pm GMT tonight.
NFL

