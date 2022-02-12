Conan Compares LA Rams Fans To Cincinnati Bengals Fans | Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Can you smell what The Rock is kicking? Dwayne Johnson will kick off Super Bowl 2022 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals with "Super Gold Sunday" on NBC, an opening tease honoring an "unprecedented day in sports media history": the airing of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13. The Black Adam star has hyped up his "electrifying" appearance during Sunday's Big Game, where Johnson will narrate the open for the 5 p.m. ET hour of the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show. Johnson will then step onto the gridiron for a pre-kickoff speech from the field at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

