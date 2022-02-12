ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

6 Problems that Female CrossFit Athletes Face

By Robert Born
boxrox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a strong, motivated and muscular female athlete is incredibly empowering. Sadly, to this day, there are still a few problems that female CrossFit athletes face. From comments about our choice of diet and the way we look, to finding clothes that fit (and celebrate) our physiques, I’m sure many female...

www.boxrox.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed hospitalised and placed in medically induced coma after ‘organs started failing’

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed is in the hospital “working on recovery” after she was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after her organs began to fail, according to her husband.Reed, 31, who grew her social media following after she began documenting her 312lb-weight-loss journey alongside her husband Danny in 2016, has been in the hospital for a month, according to Danny, who shared a health update on her Instagram Thursday.In the post, which shows Reed in a hospital bed, Danny said that “a few weeks ago” the fitness influencer had been getting sick and was struggling...
FITNESS
SELF

How Pregnancy Helped Peloton’s Robin Arzón Give Herself a Little Bit of Fitness Grace

During her first postpartum jog along the West Side Highway in New York City four months after giving birth to her daughter, Athena, last March, Robin Arzón couldn’t help but shed some tears. Fitness just felt different for the V.P. of fitness programming and head instructor at Peloton—her pace slower and her core weaker. The whole experience, as she tells SELF, felt demoralizing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vinton Messenger

Community welcomes BoomTown CrossFit to Vinton

BoomTown CrossFit celebrated its grand opening in Vinton with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 20 with town officials and the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony was followed by an open house, a free community workout session, free food, and door prizes on January 22. About 40 individuals turned out on that very cold morning to participate.
VINTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossfit Games#Calories#Squats#Crossfit
wtnzfox43.com

7 Benefits of Group Training Classes for Your Fitness Goals

Originally Posted On: https://fitnesscfgyms.com/exercise/7-benefits-of-group-training-classes-for-your-fitness-goals/. Did you know that more than 50% of adults in the US don’t meet the recommended guidelines for daily exercise? Sadly, this number is even higher for children. Exercising is an important thing to include in your typical routine in order to stay healthy and...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Scapular Health: 4 Banded Mobility Exercises to Bulletproof Your Shoulders

Understanding your scapular health and using these mobility exercises will help you to boost performance and prevent injury in the long run. Your scapulae (scaps for short) are the foundation of your shoulder joint and these flat wing like bones help to anchor your shoulder to your torso. Any exercise...
FITNESS
goodhousekeeping.com

The Truth About Green Tea for Weight Loss, According to a Nutritionist

Every time you open TikTok or Instagram, there’s some new fad that promises to help you drop pounds fast — a new drink powder, appetite-suppressing gummies, yet another piece of “clothing” that will squeeze you so tight the fat just melts away like magic. The bad...
DIETS
boxrox.com

10 Most Common Walking Lunge Mistakes and How to Fix Them

If lunges are part of your training routine, make sure you’re not committing these common lunge mistakes and get the most out of your training. Walking dumbbell lunges are a solid lower body exercise that requires strength in the legs, balance, and a solid core. They work your glutes, hamstrings, and quads, as well as your calf and core muscles.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
KPEL 96.5

Revealed – Why Are Olympic Athletes Wearing Tape on Their Faces?

One of the reasons so many advertisers love to climb on board the Olympics broadcast bandwagon is the amazing opportunity for product placement. Advertisers know that people who watch and enjoy the Olympic Games are likely to watch for an extended period of time. This gives new products and even established products a chance to "strut their stuff" in front of an audience that is usually financially stable.
SPORTS
boxrox.com

Science-Backed Dumbbell Curl Variations to Grow Your Upper Arm

Growing your biceps is hard and takes time. Also, you need to do curls to target them. Here is a list of the best dumbbell curl variations for you to hit all parts of your biceps. The list of dumbbell curl variations was created by Jeremy Ethier. Jeremy Ethier is...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

We Will Have 2022 CrossFit Open Live Announcements

The beginning of the CrossFit season will kick off with a long-time fan favourite: the 2022 CrossFit Open live announcements. CrossFit Inc. has revealed it will run its customary live announcements of the Open workouts this year. Many were wondering if the 2022 CrossFit Open live announcements would actually happen with recent changes – most notably Dave Castro being fired and CEO Eric Roza changing roles inside the organisation.
FITNESS
boxrox.com

Best Dumbbell Movements for Building Muscle – 30 Exercises Included

If you are unsure of all the plethora of dumbbell exercises which one to choose from, here is a little help – a list of the 30 best dumbbell movements for building muscle. Such a small and relatively cheap equipment, yet it is a must-have when it comes to training. The versatility makes dumbbell exercises perfect for athletes of all levels. However, which exercises should you choose since there are too many to wrap your head around it?
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

London Box Athletes Do 24 CrossFit Workouts in 24 Hours For Charity

Athletes from CrossFit Blackheath, a Box in London, have performed 24 CrossFit workouts in 24 hours straight. The objective is to raise money for a children’s hospice organisation. Click here to donate. It was 9 in the morning when 20 people were divided into groups of 4 and began...
WORKOUTS
everythinglubbock.com

Workout Wednesday with CrossFit Paladin

LUBBOCK, Texas — Workout Wednesday with CrossFit Paladin brings an at-home workout you can do. *You can add a 2:00 minute run after each round to spice it up a bit!
LUBBOCK, TX
Shape Magazine

Peloton Instructor Tunde Oyeneyin Spills the Details On Her Morning Routine

Just before Tunde Oyeneyin ends our Zoom call for this interview, she encourages me to try her latest Peloton Bike Bootcamp class. The class in question is currently rated an intimidating 8.6 out of 10 on the platform's difficulty scale, and when I take her up on the challenge, I find that the bodyweight section includes jump squats with heel clicks, push-ups, and so many burpees, I literally lose count. Not only was the class rough but it was filmed at 9 a.m. and Oyeneyin's energy was palpable through the screen — not to mention her lip gloss remained on point to the end. So how in the world does this powerhouse find the mojo to motivate others at that hour of the day and how does she look so good doing it?
FITNESS
boxrox.com

10 Best Oblique Movements for Defined Abs and a Strong Core

Learn the best oblique movements for getting a stronger core and chiselled abs. Jeff from Athlean-X explains, “If you want to get shredded obliques, then you will want to start incorporating at least some of these 10 best exercises for obliques. Find out in this video, how to apply the science of ab and core training to your oblique muscles and start targeting them like never before. You may find that you will be doing a lot fewer repetitions in your workouts, but that your results will be much more significant.”
WORKOUTS
phelpsmediagroup.com

New Year. New Location. Same Goal.🚨

Wellington, Fla. – Feb 13, 2022 – Phelps Media Group is proud to bring awareness to equestrians, both local to Wellington and across the country, on the great training opportunities available at Ncognito. Marcus Nisbett, the owner and master trainer, already works with several riders of all disciplines and uses his knowledge of the body to cater workouts that will transfer seamlessly to the saddle. With a new and improved gym to start off 2022, Marcus and his staff at Ncognito are eager to continue their commitment to helping riders feel their very best both in and out of the saddle.
WELLINGTON, FL
boxrox.com

Does CrossFit Make Women Bulky? Opinions from a CrossFit Games Athlete

Probably you’ve heard many stories about CrossFit but there is one question that rules them all in your head: does CrossFit make women bulky? A CrossFit Games athlete and her coach decided to give their opinion about this matter. You are thinking of doing CrossFit, or are already doing...
WORKOUTS
Gadget Flow

Remace weighted jump rope gives you strength and cardio training in only 10 minutes a day

Get in the best shape of your life—with only 10 minutes of exercise a day—using the Remace weighted jump rope. Designed for strength and cardio training, this system helps you achieve your fitness goals in an easier way. In fact, it combines strength and cardio, which lets you engage more than 80% of your muscles during a single workout. Designed with comfortable, easy-to-use quick-change handles, the system lets you quickly swap between weighted ropes. Furthermore, you’ll be able to push yourself hard with the long-lasting, durable ropes. Use them on any surface because the steel-corded center ropes are tangle-resistant, high-quality, and effective. Progress as you improve by going to the next level, using heavier ropes by adding more weight as you get stronger. furthermore, the double ball bearing design allows the handles to spin freely without resistance. This provides super fast, smooth rotations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy