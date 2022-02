Keira Hendrix scored from the lane with 13 seconds to play Thursday, lifting the Owensville Dutchgirls to a 40-38 win at Union. “Union outplayed us for three quarters,” Owensville Head Coach Ryan Flanagan said. “In the fourth quarter, something clicked with my kids. They didn’t want to lose. I think that hate-losing mentality supersedes the joy of winning for them. When it got down to it, they just needed to win and they wanted to pull it out.”

UNION, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO