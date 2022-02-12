Wilson scores 22, No. 8 Kansas beats Oklahoma 71-69

Kansas basketball improved to 20-4 (9-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 71-69 win over Oklahoma. It was a back-and-forth start between the two teams before Oklahoma was able to establish an advantage. The Jayhawks entered the break trailing by three points. Early in the second half, KU played with more energy and was able to get going offensively. A little over halfway through the second half, KU went on a 12-2 run to take the lead. KU did not surrender the lead again after that.

