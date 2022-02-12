Wilson scores 22, No. 8 Kansas beats Oklahoma 71-69

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday. The redshirt-sophomore posted a double-double at Texas with 18 points and 11 rebounds and stepped up big in Saturday’s win over Oklahoma with 22 points and nine rebounds. It’s the second time Wilson has won the award in […]
Here is everything you need to know about the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks in our Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Big 12 men’s basketball preview. 8 p.m. Central Time, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas. TV: ESPN. Records: Oklahoma State: 12-12 (5-7 in Big 12);...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson had team highs of 22 points and nine rebounds in the eighth-ranked Jayhawks' 71-69 victory over Oklahoma at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, but coach Bill Self said after the game he isn't eager to crown Wilson as an all-Big 12 player just yet. Wilson also led...
Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
NC State and Pittsburgh aren’t often going to impress anyone with their shot-making ability, and certainly neither did so this afternoon, but the Panthers had the decided edge in physicality, which was the difference in this latest unpleasant installment of Wolfpack basketball. The Pack got some surprising bench contributions...
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored five of his 16 points in overtime and Kansas State rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat Iowa State 75-69 on Saturday. Nowell made three 3-pointers and had six assists. Nijel Pack made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points. Mark Smith added 15 points and nine rebounds […]
Kansas basketball improved to 20-4 (9-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 71-69 win over Oklahoma. It was a back-and-forth start between the two teams before Oklahoma was able to establish an advantage. The Jayhawks entered the break trailing by three points. Early in the second half, KU played with more energy and was able to get going offensively. A little over halfway through the second half, KU went on a 12-2 run to take the lead. KU did not surrender the lead again after that.
Well into the second half, Oklahoma State had yet to make a 3-pointer. It did not matter. The Cowboys dominated. OSU beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 81-58 on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. When junior guard Keylan Boone made OSU’s first 3-pointer of the game, a swish from the corner...
Pitt squared off with NC State at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday afternoon looking to build on the momentum created by their 56-51 upset of Florida State on Wednesday, and the Panthers managed to pull off a 71-69 win in a thriller that came down to the wire. In...
RALEIGH, N.C. – Pitt shot 51.9 percent in the second half and was able to hold off NC State late to defeat the Pack, 71-69, inside the Petersen Events Center Saturday afternoon. NC State led 31-26 at the break, but Pitt opened the second on a 19-4 run to...
Terrance Shannon Jr. scored 20 points to help No. 9 Texas Tech post an 82-69 victory over TCU on Saturday in Big 12 play at Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders, still stinging from a double-digit road loss at Oklahoma earlier in the week, fell into a big first-half hole and seemed out of sync in the game's initial 10 minutes.
Kansas forward Zach Clemence was put into Saturday’s game with Oklahoma to defend OU big man Tanner Groves on the perimeter. As it turned out, he did much more than that. After not playing at all for a month because of a broken toe, Clemence delivered nine crucial minutes and made his presence felt up and down the stat sheet during the 8th-ranked Jayhawks’ 71-69 victory over the Sooners at Allen Fieldhouse.
